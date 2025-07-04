Joey Logano Reveals How Being a Family Man Has Helped Him Deal With Setbacks Better

Nov 10, 2024; Avondale, Arizona, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano (22) celebrates with his children after winning the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series championship and the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

For Joey Logano, family is what it’s all about, even more so than winning races and championships. The three-time and defending NASCAR Cup champion joined The REKAP podcast recently to preview this Sunday’s Chicago Street Race.

In the conversation, the Team Penske driver was asked about how his demeanor has changed from early in his career, when he was single, to today with wife Brittany and their three children — sons Hudson and Jameson, and daughter Emilia.

“To me, it’s made everything better,” Logano said of being a family man. “Perspective in life is important. With racing, it doesn’t take the sting (of losing) away, if I’m being honest. What I have learned though is having more than one thing in your life is healthy.

“When I was growing up, not being married, didn’t have kids… the only way I can win in life was just racing. So everything pivoted off of Sundays and that would determine my whole mood for the rest of the week.

“But now I have other opportunities to win. I can win in family, I could be a great dad, I can be a great husband, I can win all that.”

Logano now knows that life is not just all about racing. His family balances his life, which will become even more important once he retires from racing. But at 35 years old, Logano probably still has another decade left to his Cup career.

“It just brings balance,” Logano said. “To me, it takes that roller coaster effect away to where this hurt of not winning on Sundays doesn’t last the whole week anymore.”

Logano has been used to doing things his way most of his racing life. But since he married childhood sweetheart Brittany Baca in 2014, she sometimes has to put the pants on and tell Joey what to do. And he dutifully listens.

“My wife’s a badass,” Logano said with a laugh. “She’s able to just put up with so much. I don’t know how she does it. I’m running around like a chicken with his head cut off all the time, I’m just ping-ponging off the wall.

“I’ve got a whole bunch of stuff going on and she’s got the kids at home and all the activities that go along with that, she’s running here and there.”

Logano knows that when he leaves home for a race weekend, that comes first. But when he returns home, family always is No. 1.

“It’s like okay, where can I fit in? What do you need for help?” Logano said. “We try to just communicate the best we can. Like (his wife will ask) what time are you done today? (I’ll say) I will be home at this time and then I’m yours, whatever you need.

“I love her to death, she’s the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me. She does a great job at helping balance the things at home and able to make sure we still enjoy life and have some fun.”