“That’s Not All True”: NASCAR Owner Makes Huge Revelation About Brad Keselowski’s Newest Asset

This NASCAR off-season is shaping up to be one of the most eventful in recent history. Developments include Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) altering policies to allow their drivers to participate in dirt racing, Brad Keselowski’s RFK Racing securing a new charter along with a fresh driver, and JTG Daugherty transforming into HYAK Motorsports, albeit while losing a major sponsor to RFK Racing.

Advertisement

On November 19, RFK Racing made headlines by signing Ryan Preece and announcing Kroger as a primary sponsor. Previously, Kroger had been affiliated with HYAK Motorsports, formerly known as JTG Daugherty.

During a virtual press conference, Brent Cox, Kroger’s director of health and baby care, explained that the brand’s shift to RFK Racing was aimed at partnering with multiple drivers and cars and boosting their chances of winning more consistently in 2025. Cox’s rationale resonated with a sentiment already prevalent among fans regarding the change in partnership.

However, Brad Daugherty, co-owner of HYAK Motorsports, addressed the situation differently in a recent discussion on SiriusXM NASCAR. He countered the narrative from Kroger and quashed online speculation about the sponsor’s departure from his team. Daugherty clarified,

“That’s not all true. We had the opportunity to rekindle that partnership, but we divided our company in a way and separated our company in a way, that we wanted a fresh start over on the HYAK side.”

He added, “We felt over on our side, and what we’re trying to accomplish is going in a different direction will give us the opportunity to branch out and participate with different vendors, who may potentially want to be in the sport. But it was not a decision that was handed down to us that, ‘we’re not going to partner with you anymore.’ We were actually offered that partnership, and we decided to go in a different direction.”

🗣️ @HYAKMotorsports Co-Owner @BradDaugherty43 talks about the organization's rebrand & the departure of Kroger from the team. 💭"We're hoping at the end of the day, we're stronger for it and a better business that can […] be viable for the next two decades in the sport." pic.twitter.com/g7gM6RKXWz — SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) (@SiriusXMNASCAR) November 26, 2024

Kroger is stepping up its game this season

Amid a flurry of changes at RFK Racing, including swapping Keselowski‘s crew chief Matt McCall for Jeremy Bullins, the team is ramping up its operations.

However, the team is not the only one expanding their horizon, instead, their new sponsor, Kroger brand, which previously only sponsored one team of the JTG Daugherty cars, will be extending its sponsorship to encompass all three RFK Racing cars from next season onward.

Both Chris Buescher, a current RFK Racing driver, and the newly acquired Preece, who formerly raced with JTG Daugherty, have been backed by Kroger during their tenures from 2017-2019 and 2019-2021, respectively.

Statistically, Buescher experienced a good boost after joining RFK Racing, clinching one race in his debut year in 2022, followed by three in 2023, and another in 2024.

Before this, the #17 driver had only managed one win since entering the NASCAR Cup series in 2015. The hope is that Preece, who is still chasing his first Cup victory, will find similar success under the RFK Racing banner.