Why Chase Elliott Regards Talladega As His Second Home Track After Atlanta

Jerry Bonkowski
Published

NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott (9) talks to media prior to qualifying at Talladega Superspeedway.

Oct 1, 2022; Talladega, Alabama, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott (9) talks to media prior to qualifying at Talladega Superspeedway. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

There’s no question what Chase Elliott’s favorite NASCAR racetrack is: Atlanta Motor Speedway.

It’s not surprising, as Elliott grew up 75 miles north of the 1.54-mile oval in bucolic Dawsonville, Ga., where locals ring a very loud siren at the Dawsonville Pool Room to celebrate every time Chase wins a race, a tradition that dates back to whenever Chase’s father, NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott, would also win a Cup race.

Every time the Cup Series returns to AMS, Elliott just seems to get up for it more than other tracks the sport visits, and that includes an iconic place like Daytona International Speedway or Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

But there is one other track in particular that is almost as near and dear to the younger Elliott’s heart: Talladega Superspeedway.

The largest oval on the NASCAR circuit, the 2.66-mile tri-oval is oftentimes compared to AMS because they’re both two of the fastest tracks in the sport. In fact, Atlanta is oftentimes compared to Talladega, with some folks even calling it “Talladega on Steroids.”

Earlier this month, Elliott and country music superstar Eric Church appeared on the Things No One Tells You podcast with host Lindsay Czarniak. Elliott acknowledged his love for Atlanta but added his secondary love affair with ‘Dega.

“Talladega, I’ve always kind of looked at that race,” Elliott said. “Obviously, Atlanta’s my home track. But with Dad’s success at Talladega and the special things that they did throughout his career and how close it is to home, for whatever reason, fans have really kind of made it feel like a home track to me. That has made Talladega special, in my eyes.”

Talladega is about 150 miles southwest of Dawsonville. “I guess it’s because it’s so close to home,” Elliott said of his affinity for the home of “The Big One”.

“I don’t know if it’s just his (Bill Elliott’s) past and the wins and the speed record and all that stuff. Obviously (Talladega) has a great significance over the course of NASCAR history, or if it’s just ’cause it’s right across state lines, but nonetheless, it’s always kind of felt like a home race.”

Indeed, Elliott’s record at the two tracks is very similar. He has 14 career starts at Atlanta with two wins, three top-fives and nine top-10 finishes. Meanwhile, at Talladega, Elliott has 19 starts with two wins, six top-fives and nine top-10 finishes. The elder Elliott also won twice at Talladega in his Cup career, but bests his son at Atlanta with five wins.

“For me to be able to win over there is special for that reason, probably more than anything else,” Elliott said of Talladega. “Plate racing is, it’s just one of those things that you certainly have to have some things go your way, but just that atmosphere is what makes that place special to me, and how close it is to the house.”

