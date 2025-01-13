“I Have Such a Love Affair With It”: When Brad Keselowski Checked Off a Bucket List Item With an Hour-Long Gig at the Radio Station

NASCAR Cup Series champion and owner-operator at RFK Racing, Brad Keselowski’s journey in the sport has seen several ebbs and flows. From making his debut in 2019 to winning the 2012 championship, the 40-year-old is now on the rise driving for his team. Apart from racing as his profession and passion, Keselowski also has impeccable taste in music as the now 40-year-old revealed earlier in his career.

The #6 Ford Mustang driver got the opportunity to become a DJ on the WEND 106.5-FM back in 2013. At the helm of what music would be broadcast for a complete hour, the Michigan native set out to tell the story of his rise to fame in the stock car racing world, via a selection of songs.

A Rock ‘n’ Roll loyalist, each song that Keselowski selected and played meant something to him and signified a certain period in his journey. “They all have a little personal flavor and touch to them, and that’s what makes them special,” he said at the time, describing his selection.

“It’s a way to tell a story without it being really boring. But it can tell a story about your life, it can tell a story about what you need to be motivated (for), it just offers so many perspectives, and that’s why I have such a love affair with it. Every one of these songs has some kind of meaning to me,” he elaborated, his words overflowing with passion.

Keselowski’s early exposure to Ledd Zeppelin while he stayed with his grandmother and cousin during his childhood shone through in his choice of music. Artists such as Kid Rock took centerstage during his broadcast. Signing off with Rage Against the Machine’s ‘Bulls on Parade,’ Keselowski signed off a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, giving his fans an insight into his life personal life via music.

Does Brad Keselowski listen to music inside his Cup car?

Elaborating in an interview from back in 2015, the #6 Ford driver revealed how Dale Earnhardt Jr. inspired him to listen to music inside the car and why he could not do the same due to his own reasons. “I remember when I was testing at Daytona when I’d first gotten the ride with JR Motorsports and Dale (Earnhardt) Jr. had the earplugs for all that. I thought, ‘Oh, that might be a good idea.'”

“And then I thought about it and I was like, ‘What would my team guys think if I was listening to music in the car because I was bored?’ It felt like that would be really de-motivating to them and they’d feel like I didn’t care,” elaborated the Michigan native.

With the 2025 season approaching fast, Keselowski and RFK Racing will be gearing up for another crack at glory in NASCAR, now with three entries as Ryan Preece joins the team alongside Chris Buescher and Keselowski himself.