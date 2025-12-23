Greg Biffle Was Flying to A Friend for Christmas Celebrations Before the Plane Crash That Killed Him and His Family

Garrett Mitchell, better known as Cleetus McFarland, had known Greg Biffle for only a year and a half. But they had grown close in that short period and were planning to spend Christmas together when the fatal plane crash that killed Biffle and his family occurred. Mitchell confirmed this in a newly released video titled “The One and Only Greg Biffle” on his YouTube channel.

Advertisement

Biffle, his wife, his son, and his daughter were among the seven people killed in the crash. The plane was also carrying some racing pigeons.

The YouTuber explained, “The reason for the mission was that we agreed to do a really funny video where we got each other a Christmas gift valued at $10,000. I’ve been trying to do this for years with somebody. I asked a bunch of my friends, and it never came to fruition.”

“When I asked The Biff, I said, ‘Hey, I want to do a premium Christmas gift exchange with someone. It has to be a value of $10,000 from each side.’ He said yes immediately. The next year, it would be $20,000 and so on until it was something really crazy.”

#BREAKING: Greg Biffle’s friend Cleetus McFarland says that Greg and his family were on their way to his home to do a Christmas gift exchange when the plane crashed. Cleetus got Greg 2 donkeys and an RC plane, Greg was bringing down 4 racing pigeons for Cleetus. He says he… pic.twitter.com/X3xJXKUXMW — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) December 22, 2025

The only rules they had set were that they could not get each other a car, since they both owned plenty, and they could not get each other any kind of ultralight helicopters either, as those would not be safe. This was the reason Biffle had racing pigeons with him when his plane was en route to Florida. They were meant to be his gift.

Mitchell detailed that he had bought a giant RC plane, which was highly customized, for Biffle. He had also bought him a couple of baby donkeys. He said, “We have two little baby donkeys on the side of the shop. I’m thinking, ‘There’s no way he is going to beat this, right?’ There’s no better way to spend $10,000 than buying your friend baby donkeys and an RC plane.”

But when he learned of what Biffle had planned for him, he couldn’t help but be noticeably taken aback. The former driver’s idea had been to take the pigeons and have them race outdoors. Mitchell pointed out that it was the most creative thing he had ever heard and admitted that he never could have guessed it.

It is really unfortunate that they never got around to doing it. Anyone who watches the video will find it difficult to get through it without at least a drop of tears in their eyes.