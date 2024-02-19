HomeSearch

Why Christopher Bell Will Not Watch NASCAR’s Netflix Docuseries

ATLANTA, GA – JULY 10: Christopher Bell ( 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Rheem Toyota) and Denny Hamlin ( 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Coca-Cola Toyota) during driver introductions before the 53rd Annual Quaker State 400 NASCAR, Motorsport, USA race on July 10, 2022 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire) AUTO: JUL 10 NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart Icon95322070914192

Since it first came out, Netflix’s five-part docuseries NASCAR: Full Speed has left the viewers with two verdicts. One; it’s a must-watch and two; they want more. However, despite being in it, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell revealed in an interview with Bob Pockrass that he has still not watched the series. But why so? Let’s find out.

The Fox Sports journalist was curious if the reason was that Bell didn’t want to relive the disappointment of making it to Championship 4 and still not winning the title. However, Bell assured that the fact that he has not watched the series yet has nothing to do with that.

“Basically, my entire life…I don’t know, I don’t like watching my own interviews, so I don’t watch any of my own interviews,” said the Toyota driver. “I don’t watch myself on camera. I can watch myself racing and stuff…most of the time I watch that (interviews) I am just like what was I thinking?”

Fans rallied behind Christopher Bell’s down-to-earth nature

Christopher Bell is one of those drivers who is never flashy and always devoted to doing the work that’s expected of him. This soft-spoken man is so close to the earth that he doesn’t really enjoy the exposure that the sport caters to its athletes. All he wants to do is to win races and make it big in his life as a race car driver.

Needless to say, such a selfless and work-centric attitude garnered applause from several fans on X.

While few drivers might have wanted earnestly to feature in the new documentary, Bell hasn’t even watched the series even after being in it. This only adds to how humble and straightforward he is with his role in NASCAR.

