NASCAR Watkins Glen Weather Forecast: Will It Rain During Upcoming Go Bowling at The Glen?

Aug 20, 2023; Watkins Glen, New York, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver William Byron (24) leads a group of cars during the Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

The weather gods have at times been cruel to the NASCAR drivers and fans this season. Will it be a similar story when the Cup Series goes to Watkins Glen? Road courses are already tricky and adding rain to that can make for a chaotic race.

Despite several differing reports, the chances of rain remain fairly low for the weekend. Veteran motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently shared an update about the same on his X handle.

According to that, there is a 5% chance of rain on Saturday and Sunday. Friday only has a 1% chance of rain. These figures differ in different sources. But overall, it may be assumed that the chance of rain on race day is between 5% and 15%.

Watkins Glen

ET Fri

2-ARCAp&q

5-FS1-ARCA 41

NWS: 70s, 1% rain Sat

9:30-NBCSportsApp-Xfin p&q

11:30-NBCSportsApp(USA-12:30)-Cup p&q*

2:30-USA-Prerace

3-USA-Xfin 20-20-42

NWS: 70s, 5% Sun-USA

2:30-Prerace

3-Cup 20-20-50

NWS: 70s, 5% *Cup prac each group gets two 20-min sessions — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) September 10, 2024

Apart from that, the weather forecast reports a fine day at Watkins Glen. Temperatures will reach a high of 29 degrees Celsius on Sunday, which is ideal for a motor racing event. The track will not be cold and the cars will get a lot of grip. The race is scheduled to start from 3 pm local time so as the event goes on, temperatures will drop. It will be interesting to see how Goodyear’s new tire compound works in that scenario.

Even if track temperature was not a problem, there are a lot of unknowns heading into the race. The biggest one is the new tire compound that is supposed to wear a lot more than usual. Strategy will fully be at play which will hopefully make it an interesting race to watch. However, if the wear is like anything the drivers experienced at Bristol earlier this year, there could be chaos on pit road.

The ones in the playoffs will give it everything they have to win at The Glen. Much like Atlanta, this track can also see some title favorites crash out early on. This has always been a wild card race, that’s what makes it so interesting for the fans to see. A non-playoff driver could win this event, specifically the road course master, Shane Van Gisbergen.