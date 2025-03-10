“My Favorite Thing to Listen”: NASCAR Fans Reminisce on Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Iconic Hammer Rant

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is not loved by NASCAR fans for being the son of Dale Earnhardt alone. His skill and talent behind the wheel came together with his quick wit and likable personality to create someone that they could stand behind and support with confidence. One such showing of his character was during a 2009 race in Atlanta.

He had come to the pit road for a change of tires during the race. After his crew had worked on the car and he left the road, he said something on the radio that left the broadcast booth in splits. It went, “If a wheel comes off and I hit the fence real hard, I get to whack every damn one of you with a hammer. Is that a deal? Ya’ll need some incentive to keep my tires on, obviously.”

A clip of the sequence emerged on X recently and gave a reason for fans to remember why they loved him so much. One fan wrote, “There is just something about his accent that makes me happy. Maybe it’s not his accent but rather this cadence. No matter what, thank you for posting! I watched it twice and laughed out loud both times.”

On this date in 2009:

Another added, “Definitely a classic.” Many believe that NASCAR is not what it used to be. Drivers don’t display a whole lot of unbridled personality today.

This has led a big section of fans to watch videos of old races and keep their love for stock car racing alive. One such follower said, “Jr’s radio is my favorite thing to listen to in old races.”

When Dale Jr. couldn’t hold his laughter because of Tony Stewart

Tony Stewart was another driver with a solid personality. The three-time Cup Series champion created a memorable moment with Dale Jr. following the 2012 race at Richmond. The duo were seated together for the post-race press conference, and a reporter asked Stewart, “This is the third straight race there’s been no wreck. I mean, does that amaze you?”

“Have you ever seen anything like that?” Stewart understandably felt that the question did not make a lot of sense. He responded as Dale Jr. struggled to hold in his laughter, “David, only you’d think about stuff like that. I don’t know what you think of during the race, but I try to figure out how to win the race and make my car go fast.”

“I don’t sit there and think about petty crap that you think of. Glad to see you’re back to form.” Dale Jr. had to cover his mouth to hide his grin. However, his reaction told the whole story, and it became as iconic as Stewart’s answer.