Why Dale Earnhardt Jr. Tags Denny Hamlin as the “Most Exciting Person” in NASCAR

It’s no secret that Denny Hamlin is one of the more colorful characters in the NASCAR Cup Series today with a penchant for controversy. Some people may not be comfortable with that kind of attitude but as far as Dale Earnhardt Jr is concerned, it’s as entertaining as it gets. The two-time Xfinity Series champion recently said that the Joe Gibbs Racing star is the most exciting driver in NASCAR because of it.

“I’m gonna say it’s Denny Hamlin. He’s got some good zingers, one-liners, he pushes people around. He creates a lot of problems so it’s a lot of fun for me as a broadcaster,” he said.

Hamlin might not want many people with a similar personality to his in NASCAR either. Earlier, NASCAR CEO Steve Phelps said he would love to see “36 Denny Hamlins” in the Cup Series but the JGR star was not buying it.

Denny Hamlin is not a fan of having more drivers like him

Hamlin was okay with having room for all kinds of personalities in the sport. However, if everyone had the same attitude and ideals as him, there would be nothing to make a rivalry out of. It’s the difference of those ideals and personalities that causes friction between drivers away from the on-track battles.

“I think there’s room for everyone at the table, for sure. Certainly, it is the clashing personalities that make the rivalries. I think when you look at, I’ve gotten into a rivalry with anyone that’s just about pretty good in the sport and some that are even average,” he said.

Hamlin these days can be a lot more civil but one of the best things about the #11 driver is his unapologetic nature. There might not be another like him in NASCAR for a long time.