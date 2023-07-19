“The Light Is Dimming” – NASCAR Insiders on Chase Elliott’s Chances to Make the Playoffs

With 6 races to go in the regular season and 60 points away from the cutoff line, whether Chase Elliott makes it into the playoffs this year is the biggest question at this point in the NASCAR Cup Series. Of course, Elliott has what it takes to win a race and point his way into the next round of the season. But given his record this year, there’s a big chance that he doesn’t make it.

Advertisement

But what would NASCAR’s Most Popular driver not making it into the next round of the season mean for the sport? And even if he does, could he get into his groove and actually contest for the championship?

These were some of the things that spotters Brett Griffin and Freddie Kraft recently shared their opinions on.

Advertisement

Freddie Kraft doesn’t think Chase Elliott making it into the playoffs is quite tough

During a recent episode of the Door Bumper Clear podcast, the spotters were posed with a question about what Elliott not making it into the playoffs would mean for NASCAR. It was Freddie Kraft who shared his opinion on this subject first.

“If you would have asked me this question a month and a half ago when he first came back, I’ll first tell you, it’s a moot point because he’s gonna make the playoffs. And we’re getting to crunch time now and … the light is dimming, I will say,” Kraft said.

“I don’t think it’s completely impossible, obviously. He can win a race at any point, but to point his way in is, it’s going to be a lot harder now.”

After Kraft’s answer, fellow spotter Brett Griffin shared his take and gave an elaborate answer for why Elliott needs to make it for the playoffs, what will happen if he doesn’t, and why the entire subject of him making it isn’t a relevant one.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NASCARonNBC/status/1681321839723675648?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Brett Griffin argues why Elliott making it into the playoffs won’t do him any good

Griffin claimed Chase Elliott making it into the playoffs won’t do him any good and even if he makes it, “it doesn’t matter.” The spotter backed his point as he described the #9 driver’s poor form this season.

“He’s led 38 laps in 13 races. That’s less than, around 1% of the total laps that he’s run, 3000 laps, he’s led 38. He’s the slowest Hendrick car every week for whatever reason. Obviously, he’s coming off an injury, he’s coming off a suspension. I don’t know what’s going on with this team or this guy,” he said.

However, Griffin also shined some light on the brighter side of things. “Here’s the good news: we’ve got two road courses, we know he’s fast at road courses,” he added.

“So I feel like he’s not out yet. He’s not out of the playoffs because you know why? We haven’t started the playoffs. There are things that can take other drivers out of the playoffs that are locked in.”

“I don’t think he’s out. I think based on how he’s run this year, if he gets in, it really doesn’t matter because he’s not gonna have a championship run. Do I hope he proves me wrong? Actually, yes, I do. I want him as the most popular driver that currently buckles in the racecars in America to go out and do well for his team, his sponsors, and obviously our sport as a whole.”

The spotter claimed NASCAR needs Elliott to make it into the playoffs. But the whole conversation of him making it shouldn’t be relevant considering how his season has been.