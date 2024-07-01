Why Did Carson Hocevar Spin Harrison Burton Under Caution During NASCAR Overtime in Nashville?

It’s easy to miss out on the finer details in a race like the one at Nashville in the NASCAR Cup Series. When Brad Keselowski spun on lap 244, the cameras cut to Harrison Burton in a similar situation. No one was quite sure what happened. The replay showed Carson Hocevar spinning the Wood Brothers Racing driver under caution. Safe to say that Burton was not happy.

Hocevar has been in hot water for his aggressive driving style ever since his Truck Series days. He was widely criticized for causing one of the most chaotic championship races in Trucks last season. As far as Burton is concerned, the Spire Motorsports driver is not a favorite in the Cup Series field. He said that the wreck was intentional and was a result of Hocevar’s frustration from being blocked.

“I blocked him once and he decided to try and wreck me under yellow,” Burton said as per Frontstretch. “He’s on a lot of people’s lists as guys they don’t like racing. So it kind of shows why.”

Carson Hocevar SPINS Harrison Burton under yellow. 😳 Watch on USA Network and the NBC Sports App. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/f96OB8cqj0 — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 1, 2024

NASCAR did not penalize the 21-year-old at the time but he could be in trouble later on. Coincidentally, something similar went down in the Truck Series this weekend as well.

A similar incident in Truck Series warrants an immediate penalty

Layne Riggs had run into the back of Stefan Parsons’ truck as they were going through a turn. It caused the latter to spin and sprung NASCAR into immediate action. The sanctioning body levied a penalty in which Riggs was held on pit road for two laps, completely ruining his race.

“I don’t agree with the decision at all, especially when you have people that you look up to race on Sundays, do the same stuff on Sunday afternoons,” he said of the penalty as per The Express.

Hocevar’s offense was a lot more serious considering it was under yellow. NASCAR has issued late penalties in the past before. It would not be surprising if the 21-year-old got a taste of that in the coming days.