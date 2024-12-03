Why Did Jimmie Johnson Rebrand Petty GMS to Legacy Motor Club?

It would’ve been pretty straightforward to name it Johnson Gallagher Motorsports or Johnson Gallagher Racing. That’s probably what other team owners would have done. But seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson and his partner Maurice Gallagher went with naming their race team Legacy Motor Club. The reason behind that is as admirable as their goal to be a powerhouse in NASCAR.

Johnson became a co-owner in what was Petty GMS Motorsports in 2022. He immediately decided to rebrand the organization in a way that would make it a large umbrella. He explained during the fifth annual Race Industry Week, “I feel that the name gives us a lot of optionality. It allows us to bring in and honor someone like Richard Petty and Dale Inman.”

It also allows them to honor the legacies of the likes of Trevor Bayne and Matt Kenseth who are currently associated with the operation in different capacities.

He hoped for his current drivers to create their own legacies as well and continued, “So, it gives us some optionality with the name. Even with the expansion, if we choose to race in other championships. We can still put a lot under the name itself.”

In essence, the name represents what the team can be beyond the boundaries of stock car racing. Johnson detailed this in 2023 as well. He said that the name was to “honor the past and acknowledge the future.”

He added, “The term ‘Motor Club’ is a nod to car clubs of the past. Legacy M.C. will be an inclusive club for the automobile racing enthusiast.”

Legacy Motor Club prepares for the future with new hires

Erik Jones, the driver of the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro, confirmed his future with the team by signing a contract extension late this year. He revealed at the time that his confidence was strengthened by the top management’s affirmation that big steps would be taken towards making the team a strong presence on the field.

One of those steps was revealed recently and it was to make Travis Mack the crew chief of the No. 42 team. Mack was a key person in the development of Trackhouse Racing and spent this past season with the No. 16 Kaulig Racing team. He is bound to be a strong addition to the Legacy group.

Another step that was taken was to bring in Chad Johnston as the Race Engineering Manager. He was Ryan Preece’s crew chief at Stewart-Haas Racing this season and is viewed as another great signing by Johnson and Co. There are huge expectations from the team for 2025.