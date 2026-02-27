Why Did NASCAR Change the Format of the All-Star Race at Dover?

The NASCAR All-Star Race sits 79 days out, and the format shake-up has already led to serious discussions among fans and viewers. With the move from North Wilkesboro Speedway to Dover Motor Speedway, NASCAR has scrapped the All-Star Open and stretched the race distance at its new stop, throwing the old format out the window.

This time, there is no side stage for drivers on the outside looking in. Every name on the entry list will start for the first two segments. The format for this year leans into what Dover demands. Mike Tatoian, President and General Manager of Dover, pulled back the curtain on how the pieces came together.

“When we first were awarded the race back last summer, some of the things that were most important to us was trying to get the format or the framework of the format announced as soon as we can. We don’t have lights, and so a lot of the competition has to be compressed, and so we shared with NASCAR the things that were most important to us. We wanted to have all of the competitors compete on Sunday.”

Hence, the 2026 elimination of the “All-Star Open” preliminary race is partly attributed to logistical factors like Dover’s lack of track lights. “So when we have a green flag, the whole field will be placed on the track, and then there’ll be a process of elimination throughout the day. But everyone will have a chance to win the All-Star Race.”

The All-Star race format at @MonsterMile is here Mike Tatoian, the President and General Manager of Dover, explains what went into developing the race format pic.twitter.com/p8TavxWmpo — PRN (@PRNlive) February 26, 2026

Tatoian also pointed out that past winners in the Cup Series will still punch their ticket to the final segment. But wrapping all those things together, those are the parameters the track executives gave to NASCAR, and they put together the new format that accommodated their requirements.

Since its launch in 1985, the All-Star Race has been a moving target. While points races stick to the rulebook, this event has served as a place where NASCAR can experiment, a place to try new lap counts, formats, and twists without turning the season upside down.

Officials often use what they learn here as a test run for the main show. In 2024, the race doubled as a proving ground for tire compounds that wore at a faster rate, with an eye on whether such changes could spice up points events.

Last year, the headline change was the “Promoter’s Caution,” designed to bunch the field and keep one driver from running away during long green-flag stretches at North Wilkesboro. The idea was to tighten the pack and keep fans on the edge of their seats. Whether this latest overhaul at Dover hits the mark or backfires remains to be seen.