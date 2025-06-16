mobile app bar

Despite Major Health Concerns, Alex Bowman Registers Incredible Result at Mexico

Jerry Bonkowski
Published

NASCAR Cup Series driver Alex Bowman (48) walks out onto the stage for driver introductions before the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas.

Mar 2, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Alex Bowman (48) walks out onto the stage for driver introductions before the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Harms-Imagn Images

From adversity comes achievement. That pretty much sums up things for Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman. After what he called the hardest hit of his career last Sunday at Michigan, it was questionable whether Bowman would be able to compete in Sunday’s Viva Mexico 250 in Mexico City.

Even though he was in significant pain on Sunday, especially with the race being on a twisting road course rather than a typical oval, if there had been an award for perseverance despite pain, Bowman would have won it hands down for finishing fourth after starting 29th.

“I think running well probably made it easier than it could have been,” Bowman told FOX Sports afterward, visibly rubbing his neck in discomfort. “Just proud of the whole Ally 48 team. I put us behind this week. In full transparency, I couldn’t walk on Wednesday so I missed all my sim stuff, I missed all my meetings, just trying to get back going.

“(I) had a lot of help from a lot of people to fix whatever the hell was going on and thankfully enough, I was able to run all the laps this weekend. Honestly, my goal was just to come here and make all the laps and to end up with a top five. I’ll definitely take it.”

Much like the driver who finished one spot behind Bowman, fifth place Michael McDowell, Bowman also felt that if maybe one or two more things would have worked to his advantage, he may have had a chance for the win — or a top three at the very least.

“I wish I wouldn’t have burned the tires off it so bad at the end, but yeah we were pretty decent,” he said.

Pain, unfortunately, limited Bowman’s sightseeing time

Ironically, Bowman has never been out of the U.S. in his life. So he definitely enjoyed a different country, a different culture and a different fanbase — as much as he could, that is, with limitations.

“Certainly, this week has been a lot, and travel for this week has been a lot, just with what I had going on,” Bowman said. “I wish I could have walked around the city more, enjoyed some of that more than I did because I just laid in a hotel bed all weekend.

“But yeah, it’s a neat spot. I’ve got to thank my girlfriend Chloe for picking me up off the floor and getting me some help. It’s been a heck of a week.”

Bowman will now have several days to rest up before the next Cup race, Sunday at Pocono Raceway’s 2.5-mile tri-oval, where he won back in 2021 and was third in last year’s race there.

Jerry Bonkowski

Jerry Bonkowski

x-icon

Jerry Bonkowski is a veteran sportswriter who has worked full-time for many of the top media outlets in the world, including USA Today (15 years), ESPN.com (4+ years), Yahoo Sports (4 1/2 years), NBCSports.com (8 years) and others. He has covered virtually every major professional and collegiate sport there is, including the Chicago Bulls' six NBA championships (including heavy focus on Michael Jordan), the Chicago Bears Super Bowl XX-winning season, the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs World Series championships, two of the Chicago Blackhawks' NHL titles, Tiger Woods' PGA Tour debut, as well as many years of beat coverage of the NFL, MLB, NHL and NBA for USA Today. But Jerry's most notable achievement has been covering motorsports, most notably NASCAR, IndyCar, NHRA drag racing and Formula One. He has had a passion for racing since he started going to watch drag races at the old U.S. 30 Dragstrip (otherwise known as "Where the Great Ones Run!") in Hobart, Indiana. Jerry has covered countless NASCAR, IndyCar and NHRA races and championship battles over the years. He's also the author of a book, "Trading Paint: 101 Great NASCAR Debates", published in 2010 (and he's hoping to soon get started on another book). Away from sports, Jerry was a fully sworn part-time police officer for 20 years, enjoys reading and music (especially "hair bands" from the 1980s and 1990s), as well as playing music on his electric keyboard, driving (fast, of course!), spending time with Cyndee his wife of nearly 40 years, the couple's three adult children and three grandchildren (with more to come!), and his three dogs -- including two German Shepherds and an Olde English Bulldog who thinks he's a German Shepherd.. Jerry still gets the same excitement of seeing his byline today as he did when he started in journalism as a 15-year-old high school student. He is looking forward to writing hundreds, if not thousands, of stories in the future for TheSportsRush.com, as well as interacting with readers.

