‘This Is the Reason He Was Let Go’: Daniel Suarez’s Wife Julia Piquet Sparks NASCAR Fan Backlash With Trackhouse Racing Dig

The focus of the NASCAR community may be on the Cup Series race on Sunday in Phoenix, but the talk in the garage could soon turn to a negative direction, thanks to a post by Daniel Suarez’s wife Julia Piquet.

Advertisement

Piquet’s message, posted on social media platform X, read: “Amazing the things one can do when you’re no longer just an afterthought.” The post hinted at Suarez’s run with Spire after his exit from Trackhouse Racing.

Amazing the things one can do when you’re no longer just an afterthought — Julia Yasmeen Piquet (@JuliaPiquet) March 7, 2026

The Athletic reporter Jeff Gluck reposted the message and added context: “Daniel Suarez qualified P4 today.” From there, the comment section filled up as fans weighed in, with some saying the remark stirred the pot.

Daniel Suarez qualified P4 today: https://t.co/QtDfnhHoEn — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) March 7, 2026

One fan wrote, “Marks built that team around Suarez and he still got out performed by his teammates,” while another sharing the same sentiments, stated, “The team was literally built around Suarez and she wants to complain because he didn’t perform lol… This is the same reason he was let go from Gibbs.”

Marks built that team around Suarez and he still got out performed by his teammates. — Collin Estes (@CollinRayEstes) March 7, 2026

The team was literally built around Suarez and she wants to complain because he didn’t perform lol… This is the same reason he was let go from Gibbs. — ᴛɪᴍᴛᴀᴛɪᴏɴ (@timtationgg) March 7, 2026

A third fan took a more sarcastic tone to criticize Piquet’s post, writing, “Didn’t know they paid points on Saturdays now.” Another kept it short, but brutal, “Forever the victim.”

Didn’t know they paid points on saturdays now — v27278 (@v27278) March 7, 2026

Forever the victim — Ryan (@KINGNOTHIN6) March 7, 2026

Suarez left Trackhouse last year, and since then, his comments tied to that exit have kept the pot boiling. The driver has also had run-ins on track with drivers from his former team. He said during media sessions that he did not feel valued during his run with the team.

Interestingly, the current Spire Motorsports driver had also parted ways in earlier years with Joe Gibbs Racing, Stewart-Haas Racing, and Gaunt Brothers Racing. Public remarks of this sort did not surface during those exits. The switch at Trackhouse also opened the door for Connor Zilisch, a move that changed the driver lineup and released Suarez from the team.

For now, Suarez stands P7 in the driver standings table after three starts into the season, with 87 points. However, it looks like he and his wife have not gotten over the bitterness of Suarez being let go from the Trackhouse Racing team last year.