Why Did TNT Sports Hire Steve Letarte and Adam Alexander to Work With Dale Earnhardt Jr. for NASCAR Coverage?

2025 marks the beginning of a new broadcast landscape in the NASCAR Cup Series. With multiple media houses coming together to cover the 36-race season and four non-championship races, TNT Sports will cover five races. It’d been previously announced that Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be in the company’s broadcast booth next year. The latest update is that he won’t be in there alone.

It was announced on Monday that he will be joined by veteran crew chief Steve Letarte and commentator Adam Alexander to call races. TNT Sports’ chief content officer Craig Barry stated in the release, “We are excited to welcome Adam and Steve to the TNT Sports family, joining Dale in the booth to give racing fans a thoughtful, entertaining, and engaging experience.”

The expectation is that the experiences and knowledge of these three gentlemen will create a compelling narrative for fans when delivered in a conversational format.

Alexander has over 30 years of experience in motorsports broadcasting. He was previously a part of the TNT Sports team from 2010 to 2014. Most recently, he served as a play-by-play announcer for Fox Sports’ coverage of the Xfinity Series.

He said, “I’m very excited to return to TNT Sports as they renew their coverage of NASCAR. I have great respect for Dale and Steve and look forward to calling races with them.”

Letarte joins the team as an analyst. He is currently working with NBC Sports on their NASCAR coverage and will continue to do so in 2025. Notably, he was Dale Jr.’s crew chief from 2010 to 2014.

Dale Jr. looks forward to working with Alexander and Letarte

The first-ever Cup Series race that Dale Jr. raced in, the 1999 Coca-Cola 600, was aired on TBS. The network also broadcasted the first race that Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Dale Jr. ran against each other — a 300-mile exhibition race in Japan. The story comes full circle with their association renewed.

Dale Jr. said, “It’s so nostalgic to see TNT Sports return to NASCAR. I enjoyed watching their coverage back in the day. I’m looking forward to being a part of the team and working with Adam (Alexander) and (Steve) Letarte.” TNT Sports’ coverage begins on June 28 in Atlanta. It will cover the following four races as well.

The three-man team will also cover Amazon Prime’s part of the season. Alexander will serve as the play-by-play announcer. Letarte will play the role of the analyst with Dale Jr. providing color commentary. Interesting times to look ahead for.