Here Is Why Kyle Busch’s New Sponsor Specifically Picked NASCAR and RCR as New Home

Kyle Busch received a new sponsor, Rebel Bourbon, starting with the 2024 season and the brand seems to have found them a perfect home with the two-time Cup Series champion and Richard Childress Racing. After all what better person to embody the essence of a brand named ‘Rebel’ than Rowdy himself.

Advertisement

Speaking about how they decided to partner up with RCR, they mentioned about looking at several sponsorship opportunities across multiple different leagues. But in the end they decided that NASCAR would be the perfect fit for them.

Their statement explained, “We didn’t just want to put our logo on something and call it a day. We wanted a team who does their own thing and embodies the essence of our brand.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/A_S12/status/1744835730050789421?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Kentucky-based bourbon will feature on Busch’s car for a select few races across the 2024 and 2025 seasons, starting with the spring race at Richmond Raceway. The branding will also appear on Busch’s fire-suit, helmet and other accessories.

Kyle Busch shutters his energy drink brand

Busch found quite a lot of success with his energy drink business venture, Rowdy Energy. There was a point when they were comfortably looking forward to raise nearly $30-40 million through future fundraising rounds.

But then out of nowhere, the RCR driver decided to pull the plug on the brand and will cease all operations by the end of this month.

Over the past couple of months Busch has been rapidly downsizing his investments. First he sold off his entire Truck Series team to Spire Motorsports and now it’s his energy drink brand. There haven’t been too many details regarding his decision to shut down Rowdy Energy, but he sure might have a reason behind all of this.