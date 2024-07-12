What is Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s business relationship with sister Kelley?

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has his foot in many businesses ranging from entertainment to food and beverage. But JR Motorsports has always been at the helm of his ventures. The Xfinity Series team has been a huge player in developing drivers for the Cup Series since 2007. And the one person to whom the organization’s success is largely attributable is Dale Jr.’s sister, Kelley Earnhardt.

Kelley, 51, currently serves as the CEO of JR Motorsports and is co-owner of the team along with her brother. It is through their joint efforts that the outfit has become one of the giants in the sport. Family members working towards a common goal in a professional environment doesn’t come without its own set of issues. And there has been friction between the Earnhardt siblings as well.

Talking to former racer Kenny Wallace recently, Kelley spoke about how she has had more arguments and disagreements with her brother in the last 10-15 years than before. She said, “It’s just simply because it’s not me and him anymore. It’s just not about business. He’s got a wife. He’s got kids. There’s just so many more things he is aware of.”

Hear @EarnhardtKelley talk about her business relationship with her brother, @DaleJr, on a new “Kenny Conversation” with @Kenny_Wallace tonight at 8:30 PM ET on our FREE 24/7 channel! ➡️ https://t.co/HThuFyWqi5 pic.twitter.com/Nm5UrCca8d — Racing America (@RacingAmerica) July 11, 2024

Dale Jr.’s increased involvement in the business had led to Kelley voicing out some words that she didn’t mean. She continued to explain, “I really upset him not too long because I said not too long ago, and I didn’t mean it in the way he took it, but I said the words, ‘I’ve run this business for 25 years. I don’t really need you.” She acknowledged that she didn’t mean to come off as hard as she did and that she wouldn’t be in this business in the first place if it weren’t for her brother.

Regardless of such incidents, the duo are still going strong with the operations of JR Motorsports. Kelley has been a part of the organization since even before it transformed into its current form.

She came into it in 2001 as a general manager and today oversees much of the management team and other business ventures. Her involvement in the fame and financial growth of Dale Jr. cannot be understated. Her move to JR Motorsports coincided with the Xfinity Series championships of Dale Jr. in 1998 and 1999. He subsequently became one of the sport’s most popular figures after gaining promotion to the Cup Series and became a globally known player.

His success called for leadership that could maximize the benefits and Kelly filled that role. She widened his business portfolio and brought multiple corporate deals to the table that expanded his reach. She has continued to be on the job since.