Why Is Denny Hamlin Subjected to Hate by NASCAR Fans? Kurt Busch Gives His Take

Since last year’s tussle with Kyle Larson at Pocono, Denny Hamlin seems to have embraced the villain arc and is not ready to let it go. Yes, the loudest noise that was heard after he won this year’s Clash at The Coliseum was from his haters booing at him. But it didn’t look like he cared at all. Is that the right approach to handle all the hatred? For veteran ex-racer Kurt Busch, it sure is.

During the pre-race interview ahead of the Daytona 500, Busch stated that one never knows if or when one will get slammed with the title of NASCAR’s ‘bad boy’. However, according to him, it’s not about considering the villain or the hero that has made Hamlin what he is today.

“The way that he (Denny Hamlin) continues to perform; that’s what is really drawing the action,” said Busch. “It’s not criticism, it’s not being a villain, it’s not being a hero…it’s just the performance.”

“He’s handled it in a unique way…I mean, he’s an owner, a driver, he’s got his podcast, he’s a dad…there’s so many things that he is doing well right now. I’m gonna do whatever I can do to support him, support our team, and keep this train moving,” he added.

Kurt Busch gives back to the military for their service

Recently, the Veteran Tickets Foundation (Vet Tix) and Kurt Busch partnered up to commemorate the contributions of active military personnel in the US Army. As a part of a collaboration between NASCAR and Speedway Motorsports tracks, the 2004 Cup Series champion will be promoting Vet Tix throughout the entire season.

“Vet Tix is honored to continue to partner with Kurt Busch and NASCAR tracks to support our members of the military, veterans, and their families by creating memories and sending them to races through this enduring partnership,” exclaimed the founder and CEO of Vet Tix and also a U.S. Navy Veteran, Michael A. Focareto III.

For Busch, the military history of America has been an inspiration. “The men and women who have served give me the inspiration to be the best I can be. To all that have served and are currently serving, I want to thank you and commemorate your service with tickets to every NASCAR race. I can’t thank @VetTix enough for all they do for our military,” he admitted.

Earlier, Busch had made several public appearances at racetracks and military events alongside the war veterans and current military individuals. For a long time, Kurt Busch has donated NASCAR passes to Vet Tix on numerous occasions.