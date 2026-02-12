“Nothing Drives Me More”: Kyle Busch Reveals What’s Fueling His Push to Win Again in NASCAR

The struggles Kyle Busch has faced over the last two seasons are no secret, but on Sunday, NASCAR could see him climb back atop the mountain of relevance once again. After winning the pole position for the 2026 Daytona 500, the fire in Busch appears to be reignited, and he is hungry to win.

Advertisement

For a while now, Busch has endured repeated setbacks with little sign of light at the end of the tunnel. However, something feels different in 2026. The veteran is clear about what he wants and why he wants it.

That clarity could end up being the engine that drives him back toward greatness once again.

Busch said, after winning the Daytona 500 pole, “Seeing my son and the passion that he has, he really, really is probably my biggest cheerleader. He wants to see me run well. He wants to see me win races. He wants to celebrate in Victory Lane like he sees other drivers’ kids being able to do.

“So there’s nothing more that drives me every single weekend than seeing him see me, be proud of me,” the Richard Childress Racing driver stated.

Busch’s son Brexton, 10, is already following in his father’s footsteps in motorsports. He has made quite a name for himself, winning dozens of races across multiple disciplines. And what kid would not want to see his father standing atop the hill as the king? Busch appears to be using that sentiment as motivation to pull himself out of the rut he has found himself in.

The 2026 season marks Busch’s fourth year with Richard Childress Racing, and he will be supported by the talent and experience of crew chief Jim Pohlman, who won the Xfinity Series championship with JR Motorsports in 2024. Rest assured, he knows exactly what he is doing.

Hopefully, Brexton will not have to wait long to celebrate with his father in Victory Lane. From the looks of it, that moment could come as early as this weekend. The two-time Cup Series champion clocked a lap of 49.006 seconds at Daytona International Speedway to win the pole position.

Busch will share the front row with Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chase Briscoe. It will be his 21st career start in the Daytona 500 and his first time starting the race from the pole. The stars appear aligned for Busch’s return. All that is left to do now is go out there and execute.