Kyle Larson’s 6-Word Response Shuts Down Infighting Expectations in Hendrick Motorsports

The latest winner during the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs and one of the front-running drivers in contention for this year’s title, Kyle Larson, is one competitor who is tough to be teammates with. The Elk Grove, California native is known for his raw talent behind the wheel of a racecar, which often results in spectacular results for the 2021 Cup Series champion.

As the #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver guns for his second championship title with Hendrick Motorsports, the remaining three entries by the racing outfit have also seemingly stepped up to the occasion. All three of his teammates qualified for the Round of 12 after last Sunday’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Focused forward. We’ll see you in the Round of 12. pic.twitter.com/ihgL1DfNCB — Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) September 22, 2024

The #48 HMS entry driven by Alex Bowman has been the most notable to find form after a few seasons of lagging, with the #24 and #9 entries also mounting a steady challenge. Speaking to the press after the 2024 Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Larson elaborated on the intra-team dynamic at Rick Hendrick’s team.

“It’s pretty simple. I think we all work really well together, and the teams throughout the week do, as well. Probably even more closer than the drivers get to work with each other just because the crew chiefs and engineers and team members, they’re with each other every day.”

The 32-year-old touched on how winning the ultimate prize in the sport is what the four teams are ultimately working towards, with the team’s objectives being put before the driver’s, and added, “We just try to help each other out. We want Rick and Linda Hendrick to have the best odds going into Phoenix to win a championship in the 40th season. You don’t do that by not working together.”

The avid dirt-track racer also cleared the air surrounding any points of contention between the four teams at HMS as every driver-crew pairing tries to work for themselves at the sharp end of the postseason. He elaborated on the ever-harmonious intra-team dynamic, saying, “It doesn’t change at all. If anything, I feel like we work closer together when it gets to this point in the season.”

While what Larson has said is true to some extent, it remains to be seen how the dynamic changes if the four drivers are directly in contention to win the championship this season. A direct clash of interests amongst the crews would certainly ramp up aggression and rivalry levels, be it for a spot to advance into a subsequent round, or the championship trophy itself.