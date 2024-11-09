Why Is Jeff Burton Called “The Mayor” of NASCAR?

57-year-old Jeff Burton is one of the key figures in the NASCAR division of NBC Sports today. He works alongside former crew chief Steve Letarte and the iconic commentator Leigh Diffey. It might not seem likely at first glance now, but there was a time when this man used to strike fear in the hearts of his competitors on the race track. Back then, he was known as “The Mayor”.

Advertisement

Nearly 700 starts in the Cup Series, 21 victory lane visits, multiple crown jewel wins, six pole starts, and a long list of other achievements decorate his resume. But they are not what he is called by that nickname for.

Burton was a big advocate for driver safety in the sport. Also, his ability to lead people and explain complex ideas to them in a very articulate manner was hugely respected.

This purpose and character are what inspired his friend and fellow driver Clint Bowyer to coin the term “The Mayor” to address him during a media event. The name eventually stuck and gained immense fame.

He joked in a recent interview, “He stuck that on me on that day and it has been there ever since. It’s an office you can’t run for, but then of course you can’t get fired from it either.”

Burton’s career and professionalism are something that every young driver must look up to. His ability to gel with his teammates and work fluidly with them had several takers.

One of the drivers that he impressed the most with this genuineness was Mark Martin. The 65-year-old veteran greatly lauded him in an interview last month and called him the best teammate he has ever had.

Martin said, “When Burton and I got together, it was magic. The guy was just the best teammate you could ever have. He would run up and volunteer anything to try to help. That’s how he tried to build respect.” They were teammates at Roush Racing for eight years (1996-2004). It is no surprise that these years were the golden age for the team in the Cup Series.

His son, Harrison, carries on his legacy in stock car racing. Notably, the 24-year-old Wood Brothers Racing driver won the 2024 Daytona summer race and gained entry to the playoffs. However, he was soon ejected during the first round of eliminations.

Following his racing career, the elder Burton began working for NBC Sports as an analyst in 2015 and will be in the broadcasting booth at the Phoenix Raceway on Sunday to complete his duties for the ongoing season.