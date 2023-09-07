“Way Ahead of Where I Was at 25”: Jimmie Johnson Hypes Up Noah Gragson’s NASCAR Replacement

It’s been a few weeks since Noah Gragson was let go from Legacy Motor Club and silence prevailed within the team. But over time, speculations pointed towards one Xfinity Series driver; John Hunter Nemechek. Finally, it seems that team owner Jimmie Johnson has found himself the perfect driver for the next season. In fact, it’s official now. Nemechek would be driving the #42 car in 2024.

And speaking about his driver, in a recent interview with Andrew Kurland on Dirty Mo Media, Johnson expressed that having a sponsor or connections to sponsors would have been beneficial when he started his career. However, he believed that it was not necessary and he was one of the last individuals to succeed based on the team owner’s belief in him.

Despite this, Johnson received significant support from GM, which he considered invaluable.

Jimmie Johnson full of praise for Nemechek

Subsequently, speaking about Nemechek, Johnson stated, “But to see what John Hunter has built around himself and his awareness of sponsorships and how they work is focused on his digital platform. And how important that is to corporate America.”

Johnson also commented on the young driver who would be making his debut in the Cup Series come next season. Johnson observed that Nemechek, despite being in his mid-20s, demonstrated exceptional preparedness and professionalism for a driver at that stage of their career. He mentioned, “I think it’s pretty rare, and that’s what I am really impressed with.”



He added, “The people he’s surrounded himself with, the business mindset that they all have. And you combine that with what he’s doing behind the wheel. He’s way ahead of where I was at 25.”

Johnson explains how they ended up signing Nemechek



Nemechek’s signing to Legacy Motorsports had been fairly swift, at least as per Johnson. But apparently, the pieces for this deal to come into place all rested on the shoulders of one JGR driver, who had initially thought about retiring at the end of the season, but later chose not to. That person would be – Martin Truex Jr.

The seven-time Cup Series Champion further explained, “I would say the opportunity came together quickly, and it was one that we just didn’t wanna let pass. So as you kind of go back to the timeline of how that unfolded.”

“The first domino to really move was Martin’s commitment to stay at Joe Gibbs Racing. At that point, we still had plenty of hurdles to clear to get it done. But in my opinion, things moved really quickly.”

Legacy Motor Club would be moving into Toyota’s camp next season and bringing in a new driver from the TRD camp could not have been a better way to kick-start a new beginning. Hopefully, this time around, things sail smoothly with the team.