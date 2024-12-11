Why Kevin Harvick Feels “Formula 1 Racing is Terrible” But Still Drives High Viewership

Formula 1 is the platform on whose level every other racing series in the world aspires to be. NASCAR isn’t an exception. The stock car racing series has been long trying to regain its lost popularity and replicate what Formula 1 has so brilliantly done all over the globe. Former Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick believes that the difference is all about presentability and flair.

Advertisement

He was in a recent interview with Motorsports on NBC when he noted how boring Formula 1 races were to watch. They have no interesting element to them apart from the predetermined racing strategies. Harvick said, “Formula 1 racing is terrible. It is horrible to watch. It is boring other than watching the strategy play out.” So, why do people watch it by the millions then?

He continued to reason, “The broadcast and the way that they present the sport makes it… I mean it makes dole paint fun to look at. They have that international flair and they go to all these different countries and their show is just spectacular. I think that mystique is something that makes a lot of people watch.” The statistics on the viewership of the sport put this into perspective.

Formula 1 reported in 2021 that its cumulative TV audience was an earth-shattering 1.55 billion. This number has only grown since. ESPN announced this week that nearly 29.5 million people were reached this season in the United States alone. The Miami GP, held in early May, broke multiple records, with 3.1 million watching it on TV.

How locally popular drivers are creating an impact

Shane van Gisbergen’s entry into stock car racing has given NASCAR a great opening to penetrate the Australian and New Zealand markets. People in the land down under are more aware of the sport and are showing an interest in it courtesy of the driver’s success. Harvick believes that this is yet another thing that Formula 1 has become a master at doing.

He said, “You have guys that are popular in one country going in and attacking those markets. New Zealand and Australia for us have been great markets to expand on because of SVG. It’s low-hanging fruit and to be able to do that is something that you have to chase in my opinion.” He continued to reveal how Mexican driver Adrian Fernandez proved this to him back in 2005.

The NASCAR field had been in Mexico City for a Nationwide Series race when Harvick had been left astounded at the fan support that Fernandez was receiving. He admitted to having been feeling scared and said that such fanfare helped the sport to a great extent. Maybe that is the trick. Getting drivers from foreign countries interested in stock car racing.