Why Kyle Larson’s Hendrick Paint Scheme Could Be As Iconic As the Dale Earnhardt-Goodwrench Partnership

Aug 9, 2025; Watkins Glen, New York, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) during practice and qualifying for the Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O’Haren-Imagn Images

Connor Zilisch, still nursing his collarbone injury, was recently asked some quick fire questions on Chat Us Up. He not only discussed his recovery but also tackled a question rarely asked: which NASCAR paint scheme is the most underrated.

The 19-year-old Trackhouse Racing-bound driver didn’t hesitate to point to the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevy of Kyle Larson. He said, “I think Larson’s. Honestly, the HendrickCars.com Larson scheme.

“I feel like it’s so cool that they run it almost everywhere. If Larson keeps doing what he’s doing, I think it’ll end up being kind of like the Goodwrench #3 (Dale Earnhardt Sr. at Richard Childress Racing).

“Just ’cause how iconic it is and how many races it has won. I think people underrate how cool it is to have a paint scheme for almost a whole season.”

Dale Earnhardt Sr. drove several memorable cars in his career, but none came close to the fame enjoyed by The Intimidator’s sleek, black Goodwrench machine that he wheeled from 1988 until his final race.

That legendary paint scheme etched his other enduring moniker into NASCAR lore, the Man in Black. And now Zilisch believes Larson’s paint scheme might get that same fame as well.

Just last year, fans voted Larson’s No. 5 HendrickCars.com Throwback Chevrolet Camaro as the winner of the Best in Class Throwback Paint Scheme in the Cup Series. The reveal took place at Darlington, the crown jewel of NASCAR’s throwback weekend.

The scheme honored Terry Labonte’s legendary Kellogg’s design, the one he drove in the No. 5 to the 1996 Cup title, marking Hendrick Motorsports’ second championship at NASCAR’s highest level.

Labonte, suited up in his old firesuit, joined Larson on stage during driver introductions to celebrate the tribute. It marked the third consecutive year Hendrick Motorsports claimed a Best in Show award for its paint schemes.

Larson’s resume suggests there are plenty more wins, iconic paint schemes, and milestones ahead. Since capturing the 2021 championship, he has remained locked in with Hendrick Motorsports through a multi-year deal running concurrently until 2026.

The No. 5 HMS driver now heads into the 2025 season’s playoffs sitting atop the standings with a 26-point cushion.

Meanwhile, Zilisch, who has often praised Larson, continues his recovery from the Watkins Glen celebration injury. He is expected to return for the remaining Xfinity Series regular-season races.