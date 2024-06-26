Why Watching Kyle Busch Depresses Kevin Harvick

Speaking about the Kyle Busch situation in a recent episode of his Happy Hour podcast, Kevin Harvick revealed that he doesn’t “even like talking about it anymore.” Rowdy had one of his worst outings at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday, continuing his trend of woeful performances. He ran near the back of the pack during dry conditions and crashed twice before the red flag fell. One of those crashes was under the caution flag.

The afternoon ended with a DNF and only two points for the Richard Childress Racing driver. The worst part is that weekends like these have become the norm for the two-time Cup Series champion. Currently 45 points behind the playoff cut line, it seems likely that Busch will be absent from the final 16 in the points given his form.

Kyle Busch has unbelievably crashed UNDER CAUTION.@AlwaysRaceDay pic.twitter.com/ONKtsmsPgg — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) June 23, 2024

“It’s one of those scenarios where it just keeps getting worse,” Harvick said. “The problem with Kyle Busch’s scenario at this particular point? They don’t have any speed in their car for the most part.”

Going through a rough patch is something every single driver has to deal with, but that lack of speed is making it extra hard for Busch to get his form back.

Christopher Bell’s team has what Kyle Busch’s lacks

Like Rowdy, Christopher Bell also had a period where he finished outside of the top 30 in three out of four races. But since then, he has made a solid comeback and finished in the top 10 more often than not. That’s what a driver can do if the car has enough speed in it despite some poor finishes.

“It’s easy to be in Christopher Bell’s scenario because of the fact that they had speed,” Harvick added. “He went through six or eight weeks there when they were just having miserable finishes but they all knew they had speed in the car.”

There’s not a lot of races left in the regular season this year and Kyle Busch needs to quickly figure out a way to make it to the playoffs. As things stand, he’s a long way from where he needs to be.