“Why Ruin It?”: NASCAR Ripped Apart After Rumors Around Massive Xfinity Series Changes Along Cup Lines

Fans of the sport can expect upcoming changes to the junior NASCAR Xfinity Series as the sport looks to introduce Next Gen technology into its junior categories. Steve Phelps, President of the sport’s governing body, recently alluded to this while previewing the future of the junior ranks including the truck series, with hopes of roping in new manufacturers.

The underlying sentiment surrounding the second-tier series is extremely positive in the eyes of the fans, especially after the introduction of the seventh-generation Cup Series car in 2022.

Phelps: Changes are coming to Xfinity car, he admits they are looking at putting some NextGen tech into Xfinity soon (via u/Clean_Apricot_1714) https://t.co/VGqD3fHzZA #NASCAR — r/NASCAR on Reddit (@NASCARonReddit) December 8, 2024

“‘Fans enjoy Xfinity racing too much…we have to change that’ -nascar,” wrote one fan, describing his feelings. “Best racing we’ve had the last 3 years came from Xfinity cars. Why ruin it? Well I guess they ruined cup with next gen might as well ruin Xfinity,” added another.

Racing in the junior ranks is regarded as a better expression of what NASCAR as a sport used to be. With the solid live rear axle construction coupled with narrow tires and a relatively low focus on aerodynamics, the sport seems to be headed for a change, and fans have strong feelings about it.

“Sounds about right. Knew they’d screw that series up at some point as well,” said one follower while another expressed, “It’s been a fun ride, nascar decided they have to “fix” another car that doesn’t have problems.”

The reasoning behind such a reaction from the fraternity stems from the persistent issues the Next Gen Cup car has faced ever since its debut in 2022. Drivers having issues following and overtaking each other due to the car’s dependency on aerodynamics and the perennial lack of power compound these problems.

‘There’s opportunity in the lower series’

Speaking to the changes that could soon follow for the Xfinity and Truck Series, not just surrounding their car concept but how race teams operate as well, Phelps touched on the governing body’s reasoning.

“We’re looking at some things in the Xfinity Series, nothing to announce now. I think there’s some things we need to do with our race teams in the Xfinity Series as well as (the manufacturers) that are existing and potential new OEs that could be in that series and in our Truck Series,” said Phelps.

It remains to be seen if further changes are also due for the Cup Series car concept, as the sport is constantly working towards improving the racing product of the highest echelon at tracks such as Martinsville Speedway with their short track package as well.