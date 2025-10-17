Why Ryan Blaney Thinks Talladega Could Be the Perfect Use Case for NASCAR’s DVP Policy

Talladega Superspeedway could be the perfect place for NASCAR’s DVP policy to shine, while also giving the eight remaining playoff drivers to earn crucial points if they wreck at ‘Dega and try to repair damage and get back on track.

Doing so would essentially give them more points toward one last chance for the following week at Martinsville to potentially advance to the Championship 4 season finale two weeks from now in Phoenix.

The DVP policy previously prompted NASCAR teams to be disqualified if they took their cars to the garage to try and make repairs within a limited time window. Now, that time limit is gone, which means if playoff drivers that potentially get into the inevitable “big one” or multiple-car crashes, can fix their cars and get back on track to earn whatever few remaining points they can grab.

And those extra points can be crucial heading to Martinsville and Phoenix.

Ryan Blaney knows he’s pretty much in a must-win situation at ‘Dega – and if not there, at Martinsville – if he hopes to advance to the final round in the Valley of the Sun. Blaney is last among the eight remaining semifinal playoff entrants, 31 points below the provisional cutoff line.

Meanwhile, Blaney’s Team Penske teammate, Joey Logano, isn’t in a much more different boat: he’s 24 points below the cutoff line heading to ‘Dega.

That’s why the DVP is so important for drivers, crew chiefs and pit crews to be on top of their game to fix damage and get the car back on-track as quickly as possible.

“Yeah, (the DVP) could definitely come into play,” Blaney said in an online media call this week. “You never know what your damage is until you can assess it and (say) ‘Hey, can we repair this thing to get back out?’ You might see that, for sure.

“So that changes it in that way to where, like as before, if you got in a little accident and you can’t fix it on pit road, you’re done. Now, you at least have a shot, which I think is the right way to be. So, yeah, you could definitely see a little race within the race depending on what goes down throughout it.”

Sunday Could Wind Up Being Two Races In One

Blaney’s use of the term “race within the race” is both interesting and realistic. For example, if he, Logano or one of the other six remaining playoff drivers gets into an early wreck where the car can be fixed in due time to get back on track to earn more valuable points, it truly becomes a second race so to speak – particularly if one or more other playoff drivers are also involved in the same wreck and are also fighting as hard as possible to repair the damage and get back on the track.

How does Blaney approach both the race as a whole, as well as the potential DVP element?

“(With) blinders on, I guess,” he said. “Always wanting to go forward, but if you’re in a spot you have to defend, you have to defend.

“Superspeedway racing is such a different mentality than everywhere else. The way the drivers and crew chiefs and spotters approach it is way different just because it’s a different style of racing, so I always try to be patient there in moments. I feel like it’s super easy to get, ‘I’ve got to go now. I’ve got to go now.’ And there are sometimes where, ‘OK, yeah, time is tight and you’ve got to get going.’

“But I’ve always tried to be, and Denny Hamlin has talked about this for a long time, is I try to keep in my head that I’m gonna have another shot, so don’t try to get super antsy and get in your head that you’ve got to go right away. Just try to let everything play out and just be patient and hopefully it lines up for you. He was talking about that years ago and I kind of took that to heart, and I try to apply it to what I do.”