“I Get Asked All the Time”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Finally Answers Question Around Daughter With Heartfelt Reveal, Wins Over NASCAR Fans

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Amy Earnhardt have two little daughters together. Isla Rose was born in 2018, and Nicole Lorraine was born in 2020. As with most racing star kids, these girls were expected to show a strong interest in motorsports and a tough competitive spirit. While Isla hasn’t checked a box on that front yet, Nicole has.

Junior and Amy spoke on Bless Your ‘Hardt about how she impressed them by taking a foot race at school a lot more seriously than required and winning it.

Amy said, “So, I put her in a vintage Dale Sr. T-shirt. She is like, ‘I’ve got the whole vibe going.’ She killed it. Her teacher sent me the video, and she’s racing her a** off looking backwards like, ‘Nobody is going to catch me!'”

Junior observed how Nicole was completely aware that she was in a competition from the moment the green flag dropped. While the other kids were playing around, showing little intent to win, Nicole’s mind was only on winning. The popular icon sounded very proud of the character that she displayed.

Amy continued to mention that she’d wanted to go to school the next day only because she got to do the race again. Quite naturally, fans were glad at the prospect of another Earnhardt possessing the racing bug.

One fan commented below Dirty Mo Media’s post of the conversation on X, “Dale Jr. describing a foot race like it’s a NASCAR race is gold.” Another was impressed by Nicole’s winning persona, “She’s showing that Earnhardt grit, determination, and competitive spirit.”

Yet another added, “So awesome. Go go win.” Isla, on the other hand, hasn’t shown much interest in motorsports or racing so far. Her eyes rather dart towards the field of gymnastics for now. It remains to be seen if she might develop an interest in speed like her younger sister.

How Junior developed an interest in racing

As a kid, Junior wasn’t always sure that he would end up being a race car driver. He was on the school soccer team and was also interested in artsy things. But somewhere beneath it all, he knew he wanted to be a race car driver. The biggest reason for this was his belief that only doing so would get him the attention of his father, the legendary Dale Earnhardt.

He said in a 2023 interview with Graham Bensinger, “When I started racing and won a couple of races, I noticed we would talk about it. He’d come into the shop and want to know what happened. So I got more and more into, ‘Hey! I want to do racing because it gets me closer to Dad.'”

Winning races and bringing home trophies impressed his father more than anything else he’d done in his life, and he decided to continue down the path. The rest, as they say, is history. Hopefully, neither Nicole nor Isla will lack what Junior lacked from his father.