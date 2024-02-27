NASCAR Las Vegas 2024 Schedule: Timings of Race and Qualifying for NASCAR Races at Las Vegas This Weekend

Following back-to-back superspeedway races, NASCAR will be in for a break over the upcoming weekend at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The triple-header at Sin City is scheduled to kick off on March 1, Friday. As NASCAR picks up speed and dives deep into the action, here’s the schedule of things for the Vegas getaway.

The curtains open at 4:35 p.m. on March 1, Friday with practice and qualifying sessions for the Craftsman Truck Series drivers. They will then be followed by their counterparts from the Xfinity Series at 6:35 p.m. for the same. Once the track is clear of the second-tier cars, the trucks will make it back into the field for their main race at 9:00 p.m. All these events can be caught live on FS1.

The March 2, Saturday itinerary begins at 2:05 p.m. with practice and qualifying for the Cup Series grid. The Xfinity main race will begin at 5:00 pm. and serve as the day’s final event. The Cup Series race of the weekend, the Penzoil 400, will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on March 3, Sunday. Just like the previous days, the final one can be followed on Fox as well.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway’s Vice President thrilled at Homecoming drivers

Three drivers whose home track is the Las Vegas Motor Speedway will be driving in different tiers over the weekend. They are Riley Herbst (Xfinity Series), Noah Gragson (Cup Series), and Kyle Busch (Truck and Cup Series). Jeff Motley, the VP of communications and public relations for the track cannot be more pleased to welcome them.

Providing an update on the ongoing preparations he said, “It’s going to be a great weekend. We are going to kick everything off on Thursday night. We have the hauler parade under the lights at 6:00 p.m. and then we have three days of racing.” He continued about the drivers, “We could see some Vegas guys in victory lane.”

Not surprisingly, Kyle Busch has the best average on the track in recent races (Since February 2021). In the six races since, Busch has finished in the top-5 five times. His latest race was the South Point 400, in which he finished in 3rd place. Herbst won at the track last year in the Xfinity Series and holds a good chance of doing so again.

Gragson’s best finish came in 2022 when he finished runner-up to Ty Gibbs in the Xfinity Series race. He will be piloting the #10 of Stewart-Haas Racing and hoping to stage a comeback in the top tier.