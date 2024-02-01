Why Was Bubba Wallace in Depression After 2023 NASCAR Season? 23XI Racing Driver Spills Beans on Dark Period

Besides being a talented driver, there’s something else that Bubba Wallace is best known for. And that is speaking his mind out. After the last season wound up, the 23XI speedster took to Instagram and opened up about his depression, despite his best friend Ryan Blaney winning the 2023 Cup Series championship. But why so? 2023 marked Wallace’s first-ever playoff appearance, and it’d be only natural for him to rejoice at his success. Then why was he depressed?

In an interview, Wallace revealed, “We’re all human beings, we all have feelings, we all have bills to pay…so we go through real stuff. So no matter what kind of spotlight you are in…I never knew it was such a stigma, such a weakness to talk about it… But it’s actually being very brave coming out and talking about it.”

“I have no problems telling what my feelings are…I usually get in trouble for that but it helps a lot of people; I’ve never really realized that,” he added.

Thankfully, Wallace had a supportive wife backing him up during his dark times. Indeed, Amanda Wallace is indeed, his better half. This lady has been by Bubba’s side through thick and thin and has helped him come out of his depression with his head high every time. Wallace, hence, had nothing but gratitude for having her in his life.

Bubba Wallace thinks the world of his wife

Earlier, Wallace had expressed how Amanda would stay up with him all night and ensure he was doing okay. The #24 driver said, “I wake up and my wife’s there. She’s like, ‘How are you feeling today?’ And it’s like, one of those days,” We keep each other on our toes. We play video games together. So she’s a massive help.”

Fast forward to the interview on The Today Show, Wallace said, “Amanda has been a huge rock. Just got through one year of marriage… It’s really been fun getting to grow in life with her and show her the ins and outs of our sport and be there as somebody to talk to.”

It’s just been a year since Wallace and Amanda have been married and within this short period, these two lovebirds are setting serious couple goals. But for them, couple goals do not necessarily mean going out on expensive dates or doing out-of-the-box stuff. Their relationship thrives on the little things, one of which is being there for one another, no matter what.