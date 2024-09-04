Kyle Larson Worst Among The Best As Unfortunate Stat Shines Light On Biggest Weakness

Kyle Larson is regarded as one of the best drivers in the current generation, but a few criticisms can be and are lined up against him. His inconsistency in results and his inability to execute wins are two of the biggest such accusations. The latter has now been brought under further light through a stat that compares him to the all-time bests in the sport.

20 drivers in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series have led over 200 laps in ten or more races. Of them, none have found success on fewer occasions than Larson when doing so. Ned Jarrett tops this list having won 11 of the 12 races (91.67%) in which he led over 200 laps. Larson, however, is at the bottom, having won just three of 11 races (27.27%).

Racing legends including Richard Petty (80.26%) and Dale Earnhardt (78.13%) find their names on the list above the 2021 champion. This points to a glaring weakness in his arsenal. Not being able to finish races despite dominating them to a great extent is not something a driver dreams of doing. This could particularly be related to Larson’s superspeedway shortcomings.

For instance, his average finish in Atlanta since 2021 stands at 23.1. This ranks him 41st on the active field. But he is also the driver who has led the most laps (291) on the track in the same period. Such contrasts warrant that he self-reflects and fills the gaps in his racing art. Retired icon Kevin Harvick pointed the same out earlier this year.

Kevin Harvick points out Larson’s biggest weakness

Comparing Larson with his teammate William Byron back in March, Harvick noted a key difference between the drivers. Larson is more naturally gifted while Byron has to work hard for his wins, he said. But racing is not all about being fast. He noted how Larson struggles in long races and crashes out when endurance comes into the mix.

This observation is an accurate reflection of the above stat. It is not in question whether the numbers or Harvick’s take are likely to cause Larson to overthink. He responded to the X post displaying the numbers and sarcastically wrote, “Cool stat bro.”

The most recent of his stumbles came in last Sunday’s Southern 500. He won both stages and led 263 laps before giving up the win to Chase Briscoe and finishing in fourth place. His next race will be at the Atlanta Motor Speedway at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 8.