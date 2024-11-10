“Don’t Think I’ve Ever Met Her”: Chase Elliott Accepts ‘Date’ Invite in Response to Adorable Post

Chase Elliott must have been on plenty of dates with women who adore him. But none can possibly live up to the cuteness of the girl that he has planned a movie night in the offseason. Kyle Busch’s two-year-old daughter, Lennix, was recently found claiming that she would watch Elsa, from the movie Frozen, along with Elliott in a video shared by her mother on Instagram.

The kid also hilariously mentioned that the Hendrick Motorsports driver was her boyfriend. Obviously unaware of this development in his personal life, Elliott was all smiles when asked about it in Phoenix. He said, “I was made aware of that. Crazy, because I don’t think I’ve ever met her. She obviously has a lot of personality and it’s really cool to see. I guess we are going to see Elsa!”

Little Lennix must be beyond thrilled that she has got her favorite driver to agree to watch a movie with her. Kyle Busch probably is not, particularly when it’s a rival he contends with every week on the race track. Perhaps he will join the two to watch Elsa and have a fun time as well. Now, that is a picture that would make the headlines.

Chase Elliott and Kyle Busch have a job to do before the offseason

Neither of the two drivers is a part of the Championship 4. But that doesn’t mean they have nothing to race for in Phoenix on Sunday. Elliott can still rake in points that would help with the owner’s standings and secure himself a second victory in 2024. He has qualified to start the finale from fifth place on the grid. He will start on Row 3 alongside Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs.

Busch, on the other hand, is in a tougher corner. This is his final chance to extend his 19-year streak of having at least one win in each season. He has qualified to start the race from 25th place. Overcoming this deficit and winning the race will be a difficult task driving the #8 Chevrolet Camaro. His 22nd-place finish in the earlier race at the track doesn’t spell confidence either.

35 races of hardcore action from both of these gentlemen come down to one event. Can they end their seasons on a high note and set the stage for 2025? The one certainty is that Lennix would view them no differently regardless. The kid must be looking forward to spending some quality time with Elliott.