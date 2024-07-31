Wife Amy Reveals Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s “Bad Habit”

Seven years have gone by since Dale Earnhardt Jr. married Amy Reimann. The couple raise two beautiful children together as they navigate middle age together. All these years of companionship have helped Amy know every square bit about her husband. Unfortunately, not all of it is pleasant. The couple appeared together in an episode of Dale Jr. Download when she revealed a gross habit that he had.

Dale Jr. blows his nose on bath towels. You read that right. Amy said, “He dries himself off and then honks his nose as loud as a goose into the towel.” The driver tried defending himself in the hilarious exchange but Amy continued, “Here’s the thing about said towel. He will hang it back up.” Particular trouble arises when all the towels look the same and she cannot figure out which one is his.

Dale Jr. suggested that he could have picked the habit up from his father, the iconic Dale Earnhardt Sr. He said that he used to hear his father blowing his nose loudly when he was just a kid but wasn’t sure if it was into a bath towel. “I could just hear Dad on the other side of the house making noise and it honked,” he said. “When I did that one day, I was like, ‘Yeah, I am never not doing this.”

Amy shared a “bad habit” that Dale Jr. has and you won’t believe what it is pic.twitter.com/GbmULk3dGh — Dirty Mo Media (@DirtyMoMedia) July 30, 2024

The couple met each other more than a decade back when Dale Jr. was looking for an interior designer to decorate his home in Mooresville. Amy, who was in that field of work, got introduced to him and they soon got to dating. Five years later, they got married at Richard Childress Vineyards in what was a pompous event. Their family is now four with Isla, born in 2018, and Nicole, born in 2020.

Could Dale Jr.’s daughters end up following their old man into racing?

While they’re too young to be set on a career path as of yet, Isla and Nicole do appear to have certain affinities in mind. But they may not be of this world. Amy said that Isla strives to be a mermaid while Nicole loves unicorns. She pondered if this interest could get one of them into acting. Isla bounces around the idea of being a dress designer as well.

Nicole is the thrill-loving one of the two and is more likely to follow the path set by her father and grandfather. Amy said that she just wants to keep the kid out of prison and noted how she looks like her mother but acts like her father. The NASCAR fandom is bound to go berserk when and if it sees another Earnhardt name etched on a car in the Cup Series again.