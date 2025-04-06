Wife’s Miscarriage and NASCAR Playoffs: How Darlington Carries a Special Place in Chase Briscoe’s Heart

DARLINGTON, SC – SEPTEMBER 03: Chase Briscoe ( 14 Stewart Haas Racing HighPoint.com Lady in Black Ford) with wife Marissa and son Brooks pose for pictures prior to the running of the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Playoff Cook Out Southern 500 on September 03, 2023 at Darlington Raceway in Darlington,SC. (Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire) AUTO: SEP 03 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Cook Out Southern 500

Once they reach that level, NASCAR may be the most important thing in a race car driver’s life. But that also comes with a strong dose of perspective that racing – including winning or simply being competitive – isn’t always the most important thing in your life.

Back in 2020, NASCAR Cup driver Chase Briscoe and his wife Marissa suffered a horrific tragedy in their lives as Marissa suffered a miscarriage just before the Toyota 300 Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway.

Admittedly, it was hard for Chase – driving for the now-defunct Stewart-Haas Racing team – to keep his mind and focus on the race, particularly since the couple had looked so forward to the eventual birth of the child and they had already begun planning for his future.

While the loss of their child was inconsolable, it also served as somewhat of an inspiration, as Briscoe went on to win that race, with tears in his eyes as he took the checkered flag, dedicating the victory to his wife and the memory of their unborn child.

But the story of Darlington in his life doesn’t end there for Briscoe. He and Marissa welcomed daughter Brooks one year after their miscarriage, added twins last year, and then he also returned to Darlington to win the legendary Southern 500 last September, the final race to win and qualify for the 10-race NASCAR Cup playoffs.

Now it’s 2025, and in this Throwback Weekend, Briscoe is once again back at Darlington, now driving the #19 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing (replacing Martin Truex Jr.). While some couples may dread returning to that track because of the past bad memory it held, such was not the case with Chase and Marissa.

“It’s definitely special (to return to Darlington),” Briscoe said. “This place was definitely a significant part of my life. The win I had in 2020 was big from a career standpoint, but the day before, I was literally in this parking lot right here.”

“I can vividly remember being on FaceTime with my wife and everything, sitting in the in the motorhome and I can literally just picture the whole thing,” he added.

They debated whether to go public with the news of the miscarriage, but once they did, the love of the NASCAR community and fans helped the couple significantly.

“Without sharing it, I think my demeanor at the racetrack would have been different,” he told The Athletic. “Everything would have been different. But the community rallied around us, and people I didn’t even know cared about me reached out. That’s something I’m truly grateful for.”

Briscoe Received Another Thing to be Grateful for Last Year

Briscoe returned to race The Lady In Black late last summer and captured his second career Cup race, the iconic Southern 500.

“To be able to be here four years removed last year and my wife being a couple weeks away from giving birth to twins, and then we had Brooks and then now (this week) … it’s a special place.”

Briscoe, who grew up in Mitchell, Indiana, but now lives in South Carolina, considers Darlington and its unique 1.366-mile paperclip-shaped short track as his home track.

“It’s the closest track to our house,” he said. “Darlington has played a significant part of my life in more ways than one. Obviously, the family side (and) the emotional day that that was, but then even from a career standpoint.”

Sunday, Chase will write the latest chapter of his racing tenure at Darlington, and one that can only add to the memories he has of the legendary ‘Lady In Black.’