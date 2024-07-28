Will Alex Bowman Change His Driving Style Heading Into the Playoffs?

Alex Bowman has a chance to turn his career around during the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. He had not won a race for two years until the Chicago Street Race earlier this year.

However, one race win in a season driving for Hendrick Motorsports is not enough to amend those two winless years. Multiple race wins are expected from the driver of the #48 car, with a solid run for the Cup Series championship in a powerhouse team such as HMS. Realizing the same, the 31-year-old will continue with his same approach for the remainder of the year that has helped him win on the streets of ‘Windy City’.

It’s been a hell of a year but we never stopped grinding. Couldn’t do it without this 48 team @allyracing and @TeamHendrick… Let’s go get a few more! pic.twitter.com/SaAMrHUjox — Alex Bowman (@Alex_Bowman) July 8, 2024

“I honestly don’t think I’m going to change a thing,” he said. “I feel like we’ve been more consistent this year in years past and we’ve had more speed. Obviously, the last month apart from Chicago has been a little rough on us but I think we just need to keep doing our thing.”

Bowman’s visit to Pocono after his breakthrough Chicago win saw him finish in P3, with a disappointing P31 during NASCAR’s return to Indianapolis this year. After being on the sidelines due to injuries sustained last year, 2024 could be the breakthrough year the Arizona native has been looking for all along.

Kevin Harvick reacts to Bowman’s cheeky response

Alex Bowman recently fired back at Kevin Harvick after the latter’s take on Bowman’s Chicago Street Race celebrations. The 2014 Cup Series champion stated that he was not a fan of Bowman’s drifting technique post-race. Bowman, in turn uploaded a social media post in response to that comment. It was a video of him drifting, asking Harvick if he is sure about his views. The Closer might have been on the receiving end but he seemed to love the response.

I also love the fact that he fired back. We can have fun. I can critique you. You can critique me. Feel free to fire back because I’m here to just cover what I see and that to me is a poor drifting attempt…I do like Alex Bowman. No, I know. I think he did. I think they do a great job but don’t take it personally Alex. We’re having fun,” he said on his podcast.

It remains to be seen how well does the #48 Chevy driver’s postseason playoffs bid goes this year. With three more races to go during the regular season, the Arizona native will be looking to visit victory lane again soon.