“Will Be Greatly Missed By All”: Sadness Grips NASCAR World As Fan Favorite Announcer Bill Weber’s Death Comes to Light

The National Motorsports Press Association (NMPA) has announced that former NASCAR broadcaster Bill Weber passed away on December 13, 2024, at 67. Weber gained major prominence with his unmatched commentary style in the TNT and NBC Sports booths. The motorsports world deeply mourns his loss, with many expressing their hearts out on social media.

NASCAR YouTuber Daniel Baldwin wrote on X, “Bill Weber, to me was such an iconic NASCAR voice of my childhood, specifically with his role in what is my all-time favorite NASCAR video game, NASCAR 2005. RIP Bill Weber.” A fan commented below his post, “Aw man. That is an absolute shame. I am sorry to hear this news.”

Man…this is a sad email to get today from my friends at the @NMPAonline. Bill Weber, to me was such an iconic NASCAR voice of my childhood, specifically with his role in what is my all-time favorite NASCAR video game, NASCAR 2005. RIP Bill Weber. pic.twitter.com/PSZdb6Z9Pc — DannyBTalks (Daniel Baldwin) (@DannyBTalks) January 27, 2025

Another added, “RIP legend to an absolute legend of the sport of auto racing.” One fan, a member of the NMPA, confirmed that he had received the mail from the association as well. He said, “Just got the email too. A wonderful voice who will be greatly missed by all.” Weber’s impact on his audience is visible from these sentiments.

Sad day. Bill Weber, BP and Wally were the voices I grew up on. Bill proclaiming Kurt Busch as the winner of the first Nextel Cup is burned into my brain forever. Rest easy. — Wizard 🇺🇦🎩🧙🏻‍♂️ (@wizardswrath00) January 28, 2025

Born in Middletown, New Jersey, the icon began his career behind a mic with WISH-TV in Indianapolis. He was a student at Butler University back then. In 1979, he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in radio and television. He worked for various production companies in a media relations consultant role for eight years before stepping into NASCAR.

Bill Weber’s career in NASCAR

His first stint in the sport was with TNN’s ‘Inside NASCAR.’ ESPN later recruited him in 1994 for the role of pit reporter and contributor to ‘RPM2Night.’ He stayed with the company till 2000 and later became a pre-race host for NBC and TNT. It was finally in 2004 that he became a play-by-play announcer.

He transitioned to the Champ Car World Series in 2007. Remarkable moments that Weber announced were Jimmie Johnson’s first Daytona 500 victory and championship in 2006. He was also the voice that declared Tony Stewart as the 2005 Cup Series champion. Interestingly, he worked as a magician in Florida after the end of his broadcasting career.

RIP Bill Weber. Bill had a professional presence in every role he had in NASCAR broadcasting and will be missed pic.twitter.com/tseZAZvC8Z — nascarman (@nascarman_rr) January 28, 2025

He told USA Today in a 2010 interview, “It’s a passion I hope to turn into a profession. I hope to continue sports announcing, but this is something I’ve wanted to do for a long time.” His disappearance from TNT’s booth is a trick question that never had a proper explanation.

He was suspended abruptly during a race weekend in New Hampshire and never returned. Regardless, he had already woven enough to create a strong memory of him in people. Weber is survived by his wife, Teresa.