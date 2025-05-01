Will Chase Briscoe Ever Compete in the Indy 500? JGR Driver Gives Crystal Clear Verdict

Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe is in the middle of his first season with Joe Gibbs Racing. He replaced Martin Truex Jr. and has experienced a moderate level of success so far. He recently held a question-and-answer session with his fans on X, citing that he had an hour left on a flight and would like to engage with them as much as he could.

One of the questions put in front of him was if he’d race in the Indianapolis 500 sometime within the next few years, considering that he was a native of Indiana.

Racing in the Indianapolis 500 is a dream for many NASCAR drivers. The prestigious event offers a great opportunity to showcase driving talent beyond the boundaries of stock car racing and is a valuable addition to a driver’s resume.

Briscoe, however, has no plans to enter an open-wheel event. He responded to the fan’s question, “If I was single and no kids I would try it but now with a family and all I doubt I ever will.”

Briscoe married Marissa Cooper back in November 2019 and they have three children together. Clearly, his young family is reason enough to avoid stepping outside his comfort zone.

Despite his reluctance, he has a lot of admiration for Kyle Larson, who has attempted the Indianapolis 500 and will do so again this year. The admiration stems from their shared background in sprint car racing. He even admitted to watching all of Larson’s practice sessions for the event last year. As for himself, the focus will be on bettering his performances with Joe Gibbs Racing.

Briscoe doesn’t want to be like Logano

The defending Cup Series champion, Joey Logano, was caught yelling profanities at his teammate, Austin Cindric, at Talladega for not giving him the pushes that he needed during the race. It led to Logano missing out on a Stage 2 win, with rival Bubba Wallace taking it instead.

In light of this incident, a fan asked Chase Briscoe if he’d ever yell at a teammate in such a questionable manner. The driver simply replied, “Not my style.” Briscoe shares the garage with experienced teammates like Denny Hamlin, Ty Gibbs, and Christopher Bell. Hamlin is a veteran driver, and Bell is inarguably one of the best drivers in the sport.

Gibbs is the grandson of the team owner, Joe Gibbs. Even if it were his style, such a strong reaction wouldn’t fly at Joe Gibbs Racing.