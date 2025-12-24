“I Felt the Pressure for Him”: Julia Piquet Opens Up on Daniel Suárez’s Dream Win in Mexico City

Daniel Suarez’s 2025 season was not particularly one to write home about. The 33-year-old finished 29th in the standings, marking a rather underwhelming end to his tenure with the organization. The lone high point came when he won the Xfinity Series race on his home ground in Mexico City. His wife, Julia Piquet, spoke about the moment back in September.

Piquet, in a conversation with Samantha Busch, the spouse of two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, was asked what it was like to race in front of so many fans who were rooting for Suarez. She explained that it was not a case of them traveling to Mexico City on a whim and returning immediately after the win. The visit had been months in the making.

Suarez and Piquet traveled to the city multiple times before the race for promotional activities, fan engagements, sponsorship meetings, and more. When race day finally arrived, it was Piquet who felt and showed the most pressure. Suarez, staying true to his nature, remained as calm and collected as ever.

She said, “I felt a lot of pressure for him. I can’t speak for him. I mean, a lot of people always ask me, ‘Does Daniel get nervous before a race?’ And I’m like, ‘Honestly, if he does, he doesn’t show it.’ He’s always cool as a cucumber. He’s always in the right mindset. I’m sure there was extra pressure obviously for Mexico City, but he never, never shows it, you know?”

Piquet had been nervous enough for both of them, given how badly Suarez had wanted to race again in front of his home crowd. The sheer number of media personnel and documentary crews following them around only added to the pressure. Once Suarez reached Victory Lane, the atmosphere turned absolutely electric, and Piquet was still in awe of it even months later.

She continued, “I get goosebumps every time I think about it because it was so magical. You couldn’t have scripted it any better. To crash in qualifying and come back in a backup car. I mean, they were singing the national anthem for the Xfinity race when they were rolling the car onto the grid because it took them up to the last minute to get it fixed or to prepare the backup car. It was a storybook ending.”

In 2026, Suarez will leave Trackhouse Racing for Spire Motorsports in the Cup Series. Expectations are that he is able to fare a lot better with the team than he did with Trackhouse.