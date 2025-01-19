Will Mike Wallace Ever Return to the Daytona 500 After 2025 Snub?

NASCAR recently declared 65-year-old Mike Wallace ineligible to compete in the 2025 Daytona 500. This news came as a big disappointment to the driver, who was trying to find a sliver of optimism following the death of his wife, Carla. The promotion tried softening the blow by giving him reason to look forward to the 2026 Daytona 500, but he seems far from interested.

Advertisement

In an interview with Racing America, he revealed that he would be allowed to race next year if he followed the approval process as instructed. However, Wallace feels that the timing could not be better than it is this year. He said, “Most likely, the opportunity won’t present itself like it did this year.”

And even if it did, he wouldn’t be accepting it readily. He believes that NASCAR has been extremely disrespectful to him and MBM Motorsports (rebranded to Garage 66 now), the team he was slated to race for, by being hazy about their intentions. “NASCAR has made their statement to me,” he added. “They were totally disrespectful to me. They’re very disrespectful to Carl Long and his race team.”

The congratulatory messages he received from the promotion’s top brass after his announcement to attempt the race had led him to believe that there wouldn’t be any hurdles in his path. Moreover, he had been completing the required tests since December. So, when the news of his ineligibility came last Monday, it was quite a hit below the belt.

Why did the 2025 Daytona 500 mean so much for Wallace?

Carla, Wallace’s wife passed away in 2024 following a lengthy battle with ovarian cancer. Wallace’s participation in the Great American Race was the rope his family held onto to reach a realm of positivity. Now that it isn’t the case, they have good reason to take things personally with NASCAR.

The driver said, “This race was not just about me. The Daytona 500 was not just about Mike Wallace. It was about my family …Whether it was Daytona or Talladega, she [Carla] always loved going to those places. It was more of a storyline. And it was more of a — I kind of had the belief that for some reason this [opportunity] was dropped on me to do this race.”

The reason for dropping him was that he hadn’t driven in a stock car race recently. He also has no experience driving a Next Gen car. While true, rejecting him on these bases is highly arguable. Particularly in the face of the newly introduced ‘Open Exemption Provisional’ that allows drivers with no NASCAR experience to race in the Daytona 500.