“Will Never Be Achievable”: What Is Next For Kyle Busch After Impossible NASCAR Streak Ended in 2024?

Kyle Busch has never had a Cup Series season that he wanted to forget as quickly as he wanted the 2024 one. The 36 race weekends were nothing but a string of nightmares for the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing driver.

The biggest failure of them all was seeing the 19-year-old streak of having at least one win in every season shatter in front of his eyes as he consistently fell short of victory lane.

But the curtains are now closed and the cars rest in the garage. Busch is at home spending time with his family and prepping Brexton for what’s coming next in the youngster’s racing journey.

All the while, a deep fire keeps burning in Rowdy’s heart to stage a comeback like one that has never been seen before. He describes this season as “character building” and looks forward with a burst of optimism.

The angst of having lost out on such a glorious streak is what appears to act as fuel. He said during the championship weekend, “I would have much rather it been — if I’m going to run six, seven more years — it will last 25, 26 years, and just make it a mark that will never be achievable, right? But unfortunately, those things didn’t happen.” Knowing him, he won’t take this lightly.

Come 2025, he will rely on the consistency he has displayed for two decades now. Richard Childress Racing has already begun moving pieces on the chess board to maximize the chances of success.

Randall Burnett will return as Busch’s crew chief while Keith Rodden has been named as the Vice President of Competition. Key personnel from Stewart-Haas Racing have joined the ranks as well.

The one trophy that is missing from Kyle Busch’s cabinet

The two-time Cup Series champion has nearly won everything there is to win in race craft. His 63-race win record in the Cup Series included crown jewel victories like the Southern 500 and the Brickyard 400. He has also won an Xfinity Series championship.

He is the all-time wins leader in the Xfinity Series and the Craftsman Truck Series. However, the one thing that is sorely missing from his list of achievements is the Daytona 500. Rowdy has never found the checkered flag first in the Great American Race. And have no doubt, he wants to.

He told The Athletic in a 2023 interview, “Winning the Daytona 500 is something I haven’t done and really want to do. I did lead Lap 200 this year under yellow, so I will always carry that asterisk with me forever.” So, the next immediate goal is set. The 2025 Daytona 500 could end up being a historic one.