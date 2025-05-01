Will Tyler Reddick Be Running Dirt Track Races Alongside His NASCAR Career Anytime Soon?

The Beast Toyota driver Tyler Reddick (45) walks to his car ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas on Sunday, March 2, 2025 in Austin.

Like Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick also has a strong background in dirt racing. He started his career in Outlaw Karts and moved to mini sprints, late models, and sprint cars as he grew up. However, he doesn’t participate in dirt racing events outside of NASCAR today. He was asked in a recent interview if this could change in the future.

The 23XI Racing responded by clarifying that his team owners, Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan, wouldn’t have a problem with him racing on dirt tracks as long as such participation doesn’t affect his performances on Sundays.

He went on to reiterate that he would himself venture into the field again only when he was sure that it wouldn’t take anything away from his existing commitments.

The #45 driver said, “I’ve just found with this Cup [Series] schedule and everything that happens during the week… I just haven’t really gotten to that point yet where I feel like I can pull myself away from the weekend out of routine and go run a dirt race without really having the chance of negatively impacting our race weekend on the Cup [Series] side.”

“Over time, I’m hoping that it gets better,” Reddick added.

Dirt racing is an extreme and dangerous discipline. Cup Series team owners are often reluctant to let their drivers venture into this arena.

However, doing so does come with a lot of benefits, and it’s rather healthy to see that Hamlin and Jordan aren’t the ones restricting Reddick from it. He went on to express that he must take the risk someday soon and go race in a dirt event.

Reddick credits NASCAR success to his dirt racing past

Reddick takes support and confidence from the fact that drivers like Larson and Bell have been able to manage their Cup Series careers alongside successful participation in dirt racing. This evidence supports his desire to pull the plug someday soon and try things out for himself.

Taking the leap of faith will only benefit him in the long run. And he already knows why and how.

Speaking in a 2024 interview about the advantages that his dirt racing past has given him, “Just our nature, our upbringing, really kind of primed us for how this car races today. You hear Kyle (Larson) talk about it right at Bristol — 100% of all you’ve got for 500 laps at Bristol.”

“That’s just kind of the mindset we had growing up as drivers was just to always push the issue.” Getting back into this mindset would definitely help Reddick‘s purpose with 23XI Racing, which is to become the Cup Series champion.