William Byron Begs for More Consistency From NASCAR for Playoff Scenario

A few are for it, and a few are against it. But for William Byron, the only ask is that the Bristol track maintains character between the spring and the fall races. The latest Daytona 500 champion was one of the victims of the controversial race that went down at Thunder Valley on Sunday.

Advertisement

While he is not a big fan of how the track sprung an unforeseen challenge on the drivers by consuming rubber more than normal, he isn’t opposed to the idea of the challenge being present in the playoff race in September. He told Fox Sports’ Bob Pockrass, “I mean, we definitely need to know what we’re getting into before the weekend to be fair.”

He continued, “The regular season is one thing, to have races that don’t go exactly according to plan. It’s exciting and entertaining but I don’t think it’s fair to the competitors and the teams to not know what they’re getting into going there [In September]. Probably a tire test coming up. Hopefully, we get an idea from that. What the tire wear is gonna be like. If it’s the same, then so be it.“

Advertisement

Byron’s contention for the win ended early on Sunday after he crashed into the wall on lap 21. He got to restart the race 10 laps later but was able to salvage only a 35th-place finish, 8 laps down. As he mentioned to Pockrass, Goodyear does have plans to potentially hold a tire test at Bristol to understand what caused the high level of tire wear-off.

Byron’s reason for asking consistent track nature from NASCAR

The postseason’s first round will feature races in Atlanta, Watkins Glen, and Bristol. Byron believes should the tracks present more surprises similar to the one on Sunday, it could knock quite some favorite drivers out of contention for the championship, which isn’t ideal.

“I think it was a very interesting sequence of events. Having the resin on the race track, all those things. But yeah, for the playoffs, we need to have a clear idea of what we are getting into. If it’s high tire wear, that’s okay too. We just need to know going in,” he reiterated.

While Byron asks for more consistency, others including Denny Hamlin and Dale Earnhardt Jr. have expressed that such unforeseeable hurdles are what make the game more enticing. NASCAR’s take on the entire fiasco is yet to be heard.