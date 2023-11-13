William Byron Denies Throwing Shade at NASCAR After Fan’s Claim

Recently, a series of back-and-forth social media posts started after journalist Matt Weaver reported the events of the Florida Governers Cup where Stephen Nasse won after his 13th attempt. By the end of the entire debate, William Byron had to deny throwing a shade on NASCAR after a fan accused him of doing so.

Advertisement

The series of tweets began after Weaver mentioned that Byron was pursuing Nasse for the win, but after some issues emerged, he had to pit with just four laps remaining, thus losing out on the win. Thereafter Weaver retweeted his own post and said, “A really fantastic Super Late Model race at New Smyrna today.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/WilliamByron/status/1723874634364231954?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Not so long after, William Byron highlighted the tweet and said, “You have battles like this on short tracks when tires/brakes etc give up. Mechanical parts of the car aren’t so good that you have to manage and can find something more to go get at the end. Fun battle.”

William Byron denies throwing shade at NASCAR

Shortly after Byron made his post, someone retweeted it and commented that they were surprised to see the typically quiet and reserved William Byron throwing shade at NASCAR. When the HMS driver saw the comment and denied throwing shade at the fans, as the fan claimed. He said, “Not shade. Just how I see it thru my experience.“

Byron’s complaint against the mechanical part of the cars may have been interpreted as throwing shade at NASCAR. However, as per the Hendrick Motorsports driver, these things happen from time to time and that is what makes the racing and the battle interesting.

At the end of the day, racing is a mix of the driver’s overall skill set on the race track combined with the vehicle that they are driving. Mechanical failures are just a part of it and can happen at any time. But if there is a way to improve the parts, then fans can feel assured that NASCAR would surely look into it as quickly as they can, considering this is what they’ve done in the past as well.