“Just for Him”: Brad Keselowski’s Brother Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Late Father

In 2021, Bob Keselowski, the father of NASCAR champion and team owner Brad Keselowski, passed away. Yet he still continues to live in the memory of his sons, Brad and Brian, as recently, the RFK Racing co-owner’s brother shared a social media post highlighting how they paid tribute to the late Bob Keselowski.

“Doing something today dad wanted us to do 2 years ago, he just got too sick to actually go. Can’t believe it’s two years ago today, doesn’t seem real. Bought an extra seat just for him,” Brian Keselowski wrote.

Brad’s brother Brain, mentioned how his father wanted to go with them to the Great Smoky Mountain Railroad. But because he got sick to visit the place, he couldn’t make the trip.

Yet two years after his sad demise, Brian Keselowski mentioned that they went to visit the railroad experience and bought an extra seat for him, which is simultaneously a heartwarming and heartbreaking thing to see, a son paying homage to his departed father, buying an extra ticket in his memory, fulfilling a plan, despite his permanent absence.

The racing career of Brian Keselowski

Brad’s father Bob Keselowski made a name for himself racing in the ARCA Series, winning a total of 24 races and the 1989 championship. Later on, he even went on to race in the inaugural season of the NASCAR Truck Series. During his five seasons in the Truck division, he only had one trip to victory lane and that came at Richmond back in 1997.

Thereafter, Bob decided to shift his focus away from racing and devote his time to team ownership. He went on to start K-Automotive in the Truck Series, which produced many race-winning drivers, and also supported his sons Brad and Brain to help launch their career in NASCAR.

After Bob’s death in late 2021, his 2012 Cup Series champion son shared a message over social media highlighting the contributions of his father towards his career. He mentioned, “My dad will always be my hero. He was quiet and understated, but that didn’t change the impact he had on me or that I watched him have on everyone who knew him. I am forever grateful for what I learned from this man, and I will remember him every day.”

In fact, it wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that Bob Keselowski’s hard work, determination, and sacrifices are what helped his sons achieve greatness in the top flight of American Stock car racing.