William Byron Follows NASCAR Idol Jimmie Johnson Down the Therapy Route

William Byron, a longtime admirer of Jimmie Johnson and someone who grew up watching the seven-time champion compete, now seems to be treading a similar path off the track. In Season 2 of Netflix’s “NASCAR: Full Speed,” Byron revealed that, for the first time in his career, he has started working with a sports therapist, a move reminiscent of Johnson’s own approach to mental well-being.

Though Johnson built his legacy as one of the toughest competitors in NASCAR, he was never one to stir the pot with unnecessary confrontation. His strength lay in his ability to tune out the noise, even while navigating personal storms. Over the years, Johnson has quietly leaned on professional therapists to help him weather the tougher chapters of his life, something he has openly endorsed for others as well.

Back in December, Johnson shared that he first turned to therapy after the death of his brother-in-law in 2004. He explained that the sports counselors help drivers recognize they’re not alone, that others have walked the same road, and offer tools that bring clarity to emotional chaos. For him, therapy became a way to compartmentalize grief and move forward with purpose.

And now, Byron, who mirrors the seven-time champion’s composed demeanor, recently acknowledged following in his footsteps by seeking guidance from a sports therapist.

Reflecting on the decision, the driver of the No. 24 said, “What made me want to do it [see a sports therapist] is just I felt like I was a very quiet communicator, and I didn’t say a lot, and I felt like that was getting in the way of our success or potential success as a team. But then it transitioned to learning more about myself as a person.”

He admitted that initially opening up wasn’t easy. “At first, it was really hard to, like, tell her everything and sometimes I feel like I don’t say as much as I should and I’m like, dang it, like I should have said this or I should have gone into more detail but I just try to give her everything that’s on my mind,” he narrated.

Currently leading the driver standings and already having won the season’s crown jewel at Daytona, Byron still recognizes there’s room to grow when it comes to communication. Whether in media sessions or team discussions, he knows there’s work to be done, and he’s turning to professional therapy to bridge that gap.