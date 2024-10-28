“Wish NASCAR Would Wake Up”: NBC’s Homestead Coverage Wins Over Fans Amid Another Leigh Diffey Win

Regardless of who wins the Cup Series championship this season, Leigh Diffey has won the hearts of race fans all across the country. The Australian announcer came in as a part of NBC’s coverage program for the second half of the season.

So far his work has brought admiration from the fans and they made their opinion known on social media, knocking down NBC’s rival in the process.

The first race he covered was the Coke Zero Sugar 400 and there could not have been anyone better to call Harisson Burton’s first win in the Cup Series. Fans instantly took a liking to Diffey and he has been consistently delivering since.

The latest race at the Homestead-Miami Speedway is just another example of his genius. The race ended with a last-lap pass for the win and it was presented appropriately.

Fans believed that Ryan Blaney would take the checkered flag on that final lap. All he had to do was cover that quick top lane. However, the reigning champion left that part of the track open, presenting Tyler Reddick with the chance to storm past.

A lot of fans were in disbelief and Diffey had the perfect line for that situation. “Can you believe what you have seen,” he said as the #45 took the checkered flag.

We are lucky NBC has coverage of the playoffs. Their broadcast quality, camera angles, crowd noise, commentary, etc. only elevates these special moments. #NASCARpic.twitter.com/n66NXVKX7g — Christian Espinoza (@Christian_Racin) October 27, 2024

Denny Hamlin was one of the first drivers to praise Diffey’s commentary, right after the Coke Zero Sugar 400. The #11 driver suggested that NASCAR should sign the Aussie up for all 36 races starting next season. That indeed would make fans the happiest given how much they love the iconic announcer.

Fans hail Leigh Diffey, criticize NBC’s competitor

Diffey is only signed to NBC so fans did not have him in the first half of the season broadcast by FOX. The change in viewing experience has been so drastic that some fans could not help but put the network down.

“I wish NASCAR would wake up and start holding FOX accountable for their lack of everything you just listed,” one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Fox could never,” quipped another.

The Australian also called Chase Briscoe’s unexpected win at the Darlington Raceway, adding more drama to the already incredible result.

However, perhaps his best call came at Watkins Glen when he compared a battle between Shane Van Gisbergen and Chris Buescher to one between Brad Keselowski and Marcus Ambrose in 2012. Rolling the clock back is always appreciated by fans when done right.

“Leigh Diffey is amazing with these finishes,” one user commented. NBC will certainly do whatever they can to retain the Aussie’s services next season. Hopefully, he can work in NASCAR for several years to come.