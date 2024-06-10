With Denny Hamlin Misfortune, Kyle Larson Insists Staying in Contention for NASCAR Regular Season Title

Denny Hamlin’s engine issues during NASCAR’s visit to Sonoma Raceway meant Kyle Larson is back in the lead on the drivers’ standings table. The Hendrick Motorsports driver, who was expected to have some difficulty due to him missing the Cup Series event in Charlotte, now sits as the driver with the most playoff points going into the postseason.

The #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver spoke about how his prospects of winning the 2024 regular season championship in a post-race press conference after the Toyota/Save Mart 350. He elaborated, “There is still a lot of racing left to be had. I could easily have a couple DNFs here coming up but I knew after Charlotte and after the points shook out I wasn’t out of it.”

Here's a look at the updated NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Standings following today's race at Sonoma. Kyle Larson is also back in the lead of the regular season standings.#kylelarson #yungmoney #nascar pic.twitter.com/BtscKRkxdt — Larson Land (@LarsonLand) June 10, 2024

Larson added, “Their misfortune today really helps but we still just have to stay executing and trying to get great stage points, get race wins obviously, stage wins all that.”

It remains to be seen whether Kyle Larson can clinch the regular season title this year. If the HMS driver can do so, it will certainly send waves throughout the racing fraternity on Larson’s ability to skip an event and yet be able to take away crucial trophies home.

Kyle Larson on keeping his focus despite recent issues regarding NASCAR Playoff waivers

The #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver and 2021 Cup Series champion spoke on how the uncertainty of being granted a postseason playoffs waiver never affected his goal of competing and trying to win in the sport.

The California native recently touched on the same, “Literally, my mind never waivered. It was always kind of focused on executing and winning the regular season points, whether that be on the owners’ side or whatever. My mindset has not changed at all. I race to win every single race and I haven’t really thought any differently since missing Charlotte.”

NASCAR heads to Iowa Speedway next weekend as the countdown for the final 10 races of the 2024 regular season starts. The 7/8th mile short track will be seen hosting the Iowa Corn 350 Powered By Ethanol next Sunday as the rest of the field tries and solidify their spot into the postseason. The event goes live on Sunday, June 16, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET.