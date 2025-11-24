With NASCAR Season Over, Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reveals How He Satisfies His Betting Itch

NNASCAR in 2025 was entertaining, to say the least. There were plenty of twists and turns, giving fans a chance to get creative with their betting picks. On that front, there were some interesting choices, and supporters got to feel like more than just spectators. Even icons of the sport couldn’t resist indulging in a bit of wagering themselves.

Sadly, with the season ending a few weeks ago, there’s nothing to bet on anymore. It’s gloomy. But Dale Earnhardt Jr. has a solution for those feeling blue.

The Hall of Famer spoke on “Dale Jr. Download” about how he has become addicted to college basketball lately and pitched it forward as a potential venue for bettors. Earnhardt Jr. said, “I really like college basketball. We got lucky last year in the tournament, that there weren’t any upsets.

“So, if you bet on the favorites, you were going to do well, which I did. And so, right now, I’ve got a pick,” he added.

“I need Purdue… which they should win. Purdue, Duke, and Oregon for this one parlay I punched in last night. Money line parlays. So, college basketball. I had a lot of success last year. I’m a novice. I don’t know [expletive] about gambling. But it is fun. I had a lot of fun with college basketball, and I’m sitting there watching games I would never watch.”

Earnhardt Jr. continued to admit that 2025 has been a flat year for him based on betting in the NFL, college football, and other venues. This is why college basketball being back has him pretty excited. He has expressed his affinity for sports betting on multiple forums in the past. Notably, he is also the brand ambassador for Hard Rock Bet, a sports betting platform.

Earnhardt Jr.’s plans for Christmas decorations

Apart from betting, Junior has also put quite a bit of thought into decorating his home for Christmas. Most people get the job started right after Halloween passes. Others wait till Thanksgiving to get into the mood. But the NASCAR driver has a different clock to follow.

Earnhardt Jr. said on the “Bless Your ‘Hardt” podcast, “Post-Thanksgiving immediately can be a bit of a lull. The energy and excitement, like the energy for the next holiday, ramp back up. My advice would be if you have a local radio station that plays nothing but Christmas music, put that on. I got a little radio out in the garage. It’s on all the time.”

When the station starts playing Christmas music, he begins piecing things together, and he likes the entire process to be done over 1-2 weeks. With just a month left for the festival day, he is soon bound to become a busier man.