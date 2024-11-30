Top 3 NASCAR Xfinity Series Drivers to Watch Out for During the 2025 Racing Season

The 2025 NASCAR season is shaping up to be a climacteric year, with numerous drivers stepping up to the Xfinity and Cup series and some fresh faces likely to emerge. Among those looking for breakthroughs in the second tier of NASCAR, the following three drivers are ones to watch:

Advertisement

Connor Zilisch

Though recently making headlines for his playful jab at Riley Herbst’s Thanksgiving meal choice, Connor Zilisch has demonstrated promise on the track.

Trackhouse Racing took notice and signed the 17-year-old as a development driver earlier this year. Looking ahead, Zilisch is slated to compete in select events across multiple series through 2024 and 2025, potentially accelerating his climb up the racing ranks.

Before his initial contract was fully realized, Zilisch had already demonstrated such exceptional skill that JR Motorsports scooped him up as a full-time Xfinity Series driver. Making a splash, Zilisch won his first Xfinity Series win at Watkins Glen.

Throughout 2024, he competed full-time in the ARCA Menards Series, bagging five wins. Additionally, he secured pole position in his Truck Series debut at COTA and won the 2024 Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway.

Looking ahead to 2025, Zilisch is set to drive the #88 car full-time, stepping into the spot previously held by Brandon Jones in the #9, as Jones returns to JGR.

Carson Kvapil

Carson Kvapil has pared out a niche for himself: short-track racing. His trophy cabinet could be proof of the same, which has the CARS Tour Super Late Model Championship from 2021 and back-to-back CARS Tour Late Model Stock titles in 2022 and 2023. His foray into the ARCA Menards Series also turned heads, where he notched up three top-5 finishes in just three starts.

Looking ahead to the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, Kvapil is ready to take the wheel of the #1 car for JR Motorsports, stepping in for Sam Mayer, who is transitioning to the Haas Factory Team’s #41. Dale Dale Earnhardt Jr. has even gone on record stating that Kvapil has outpaced Junior’s driving skills at that age.

Christian Eckes

Recently, Kaulig Racing revealed that Eckes is set to join their NASCAR Xfinity roster in 2025, taking the helm of the #16 Chevrolet.

Throughout 2024, Eckes showcased his prowess on the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series circuit, steering the #19 Chevy for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing to four victories and eleven top-5 finishes. His track record also includes clinching the ARCA Menards series championship back in 2019.

Although Eckes has yet to make his debut in the Xfinity Series, his track record suggests he’s poised to make a significant impact once he does.